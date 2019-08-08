Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has lost over $5 billion this year on Kraft Heinz's downturn

Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway has lost more than $5 billion this year on its investment in Kraft Heinz as the packaged food company's stock has continued to tumble.

Shares of Kraft Heinz hit a record low on Thursday, falling more than 13%, after the company announced an additional writedown of $1.22 billion and missed revenue expectations.

Kraft earned 37 cents per share, or 78 cents per share excluding the writedown, and generated $6.406 billion in revenue during its fiscal second quarter. Analysts expected earnings of 75 cents per share and $6.580 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Berkshire Hathaway owns more than 325 million shares of Kraft Heinz, representing 26.7% of the company. The value of the position has declined to about $8.7 billion from just over $14 billion since the start of the year, creating a roughly 37% loss for Berkshire Hathaway.

Kraft Heinz was the sixth-largest holding in Berkshire's portfolio as of the end of 2018. Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital bought Heinz in 2013 for $23 billion and merged the company with Kraft two years later.

"I made a mistake in the Kraft purchase in terms of paying too much, " Buffett told CNBC in June.