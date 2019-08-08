Goldman downgrades Caterpillar, citing weakness in China business amid trade war

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Traders are still more confident than during recent pullbacks.Marketsread more
Barclays initiated coverage of Apple with an equal weight rating and a $192 price target.Investingread more
Investors are turning to a new breed of high-tech start-ups that can measure the risk climate change poses to real estate — from an hour to decades into the future.Rising Risksread more
Beijing says U.S. dollar-denominated exports in July rose 3.3% from a year ago while imports fell 5.6% during the same period.China Economyread more
It was the first time since 2008 that the key reference rate had been set weaker than 7 per dollar, according to Reuters.China Economyread more
With a drop in global bond yields, the stock market is looking more attractive to yield hunters. One stock looks especially good to JC O'Hara, chief market technician at MKM...Trading Nationread more
Dow set to get a bump; bond yields stabilize; China sets currency weaker; US trade deficit with China widens; and Goldman downgrades CaterpillarMarketsread more
Goldman Sachs downgraded Caterpillar and said it saw production cuts in the North America and China construction equipment markets due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade.Marketsread more
American Airlines announced a slew of new international routes, including its first service to Africa with service to Morocco, where it has a new partnership with an airline...Airlinesread more
Barclays declared "we are in an industrial recession" with nearly one-third of the sector reporting sales declines for the second quarter.Marketsread more
Caterpillar shares were downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, with the brokerage saying it could no longer justify its "buy" rating on the stock due to headwinds in the China and North America construction equipment markets.
The firm downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy," and cut its price target to $130 a share from $156 per share.
Last Thursday, President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S would be imposing a 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods beginning September 1. Since then the construction machinery and equipment maker is down 8%.
"For the first time since we upgraded CAT to Buy in October 2016, we expect EBIT to decline in FY2 driven by meaningful production cuts in North America and China construction equipment, more than offsetting our forecasts for a Resource Industries recovery," Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich said.
"Visibility on operating profit growth for CAT off of 2019 levels is low, in our view, driving balanced risk-reward for the stock," he said.
The company reported a disappointing second quarter earnings report on July 24 and cited rising costs due to tariffs.