It was the first time that the midpoint had been weaker than 7 per dollar since 2008, according to Reuters.China Economyread more
The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.Market Insiderread more
Economists polled by Reuters expect July's exports to fall by 2% from a year ago, and imports to decline by 8.3% over the same period.China Economyread more
L Brands founder Les Wexner said he learned that the money was taken only after he decided in 2007 to sever ties with Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and...Politicsread more
Recent polls show farmers strongly support Trump, even amid rising tariffs with china. Experts say they're likely to stay on his side in 2020.Politicsread more
Instagram on Wednesday sent a cease and desist letter to Hyp3r, a San Francisco marketing startup that was found to be improperly collecting public user information.Technologyread more
Netflix wins bid for multi-year deal with Game of Thrones creatorsTechnologyread more
There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.Traderead more
The shortest distance between China and the Arctic Circle is roughly 900 miles, but it has described itself as a "near-Arctic state."World Politicsread more
Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.Marketsread more
Apple has teamed up with Eli Lilly on new research to detect evidence of brain decline that was published this week and spotted by CNBC.Technologyread more
China is expected to announce on Thursday a decline in both exports and imports for the month of July amid Beijing's escalating trade fight with Washington.
Economists polled by Reuters expect last month's exports to fall by 2% from a year ago, and imports to decline by 8.3% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, China's overall trade surplus in July is forecast to be $40 billion, according to the Reuters poll.
In June, exports from China fell 1.3% year-on-year while imports fell 7.3% over the same period, customs data showed. Trade surplus that month was $50.98 billion, according to the data.
"Softer external demand and punitive tariffs will continue to dampen export growth. Meanwhile, falling commodity prices, a high base last year, and falling intermediary demand may have dragged down import growth in July," analysts from Citi Research wrote in a note last week previewing the incoming data.
The Chinese economy — the second largest in the world — is growing at a slower pace amid an escalating trade battle between Beijing and Washington that started as a tariff war but recently spilled into technology and currency. Last month, China said its economy grew 6.2% in the second quarter from a year ago — the weakest rate in at least 27 years.
Beijing has eased monetary policy and introduced fiscal measures such as tax cuts to boost economic activity. But growth in the Asian economic giant could slow down even more if the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump goes ahead with new elevated tariffs next month.
Trump last week threatened to slap 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods starting Sept. 1, which Citi analysts have said would slash China's exports by 2.7% and drag down growth by 50 basis points. That's in addition to the economic harm China has already experienced after the U.S. slapped 25% tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods.
Following Trump's latest tariff threat, China allowed its currency — the yuan — to weaken below an important threshold of 7 per U.S. dollar. That led the U.S. to label China a currency manipulator, which analysts have said marked another escalation in tensions between the two countries.