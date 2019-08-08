Cramer says a 'set of bogus worries' spooked investors out of stocks this week

Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 8.
General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Department of Justice over his 2018 firing, which came just over 24 hours before he planned to retire.
Following much speculation, the deal is finally official.
Jim Cramer says investors should turn their attention to new stocks that are trading at a big discount versus where they were several weeks ago.
When it comes to search ads, Booking said it's "observed a long-term trend of decreasing performance marketing returns on investment."
Retail rents in New York corridors including Fifth Avenue around Grand Central, SoHo and the Upper East Side are nowhere near what they once were in 2014. Even Madison Avenue
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that the stock market was hammered this week by a "set of bogus worries" from commentators and "misguided money managers."
The "Mad Money " host said investors were unnecessarily worried about the possibility of lower interest rates from the Federal Reserve, China devaluing it's currency and earnings.
"Now that the dust has settled and the averages are rebounding like crazy ... it's clear that selling stocks into the teeth of the sell-off earlier this week was a big mistake," Cramer said. "This was an FDR moment, where the only thing you had to fear was feat itself, because so many of those worries were totally groundless."
U.S. stocks closed higher, Thursday erasing most of the steep losses from earlier in the week, as global bond yields rebounded while investors digested better-than-expected trade data out of China.
Stocks had sold off at the start of the week on concerns about the impact on global economic growth from the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China.
President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. would impose 10% tariff on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, effective Sept. 1. China later retaliated. The tactics amplified a trade fight that has rattled financial markets and threatened to drag on the global economy.
Cramer has suggested the U.S. economy is better than the recently embattled stock market has reflected recently, telling investors that they are being "faked out" by tanking U.S. equities. He argued that investors and TV pundits need to "dial back the rhetoric" and to look at the "reality of the companies that are reporting" solid earnings.
"Here's the bottom line: it's easy to foment panic. It's easy to spread fears of a recession. And, hey, if I really believed a slowdown was imminent, I'd by screaming it from the rooftops like I did in 2007 and 2008. But we just don't have those circumstances now," Cramer said Thursday.
