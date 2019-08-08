HBO's controversial 'Confederate' is likely dead after 'Game of Thrones' creators Benioff and Weiss sign Netflix deal

Kraft Heinz new CEO Miguel Patricio said, "The level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable moving forward. We have...Food & Beverageread more
Stocks rose on Thursday as global bond yields rebounded while investors digested better-than-expected trade data out of China.US Marketsread more
Investors are turning to a new breed of high-tech start-ups that can measure the risk climate change poses to real estate — from an hour to decades into the future.Rising Risksread more
The S&P 500 pulled off its most dramatic intraday turnaround this year on Tuesday, but the investors shouldn't be too optimistic, Nomura warns.Marketsread more
Twitter locked Mitch McConnell's campaign Twitter account, Team Mitch, for posting a video of a profanity-laden protest outside of McConnell's home in Louisville, Kentucky.2020 Electionsread more
Roku reported second quarter results that surpassed analysts expectations and showed strong growth in advertising on the platform.Technologyread more
With a drop in global bond yields, the stock market is looking more attractive to yield hunters. One stock looks especially good to JC O'Hara, chief market technician at MKM...Trading Nationread more
"If we were two-thirds industrial and one-third consumer, then we would have negative yields," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.US Economyread more
Corporate leaders want more clarity from President Trump on the long-term plan to deal with China, says ex-White House aide Anthony Scaramucci.Politicsread more
Burger King's Impossible Whopper launches nationwide Thursday.Restaurantsread more
Syrian forces backed by the United States are struggling to contain ISIS following President Donald Trump's partial withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, a Defense...Politicsread more
"Confederate," which would have depicted an alternate universe in which the Confederacy successfully seceded from the Union, is likely dead in the water at HBO now that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have signed a $200 million deal with Netflix.
The show faced harsh criticism when it was announced in 2017, including a withering condemnation from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. The plot would have centered around slavery being legal in modern times.
"Confederate" was initially expected to launch in 2018 or 2019, after Benioff and Weiss were done with "Game of Thrones." However, the project was shelved and this new deal between Benioff, Weiss and Netflix likely wipes it off the books completely.
"I think anything they have with us would likely not go forward," HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told Deadline back in July, hinting that any projects the showrunners had with HBO would be cancelled if they signed with another network.
HBO did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
It's not entirely surprising that "Confederate" was put on hold or that it wouldn't come to fruition. Benioff and Weiss have been in high demand following their success with "Game of Thrones." The pair are currently writing and producing a trilogy of "Star Wars" films for Disney. The first film in that series is due in theaters in 2022.
The $200 million multiyear film and TV deal was announced Wednesday and means Weiss and Benioff will depart HBO to create and develop new projects for Netflix.
"We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said Wednesday in a statement. "They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can't wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members."
Weiss and Benioff were reportedly in talks with Disney and Amazon, as well.
Still, questions linger about the writing duo after their final season of "Game of Thrones" was so poorly received by fans but still earned a record 32 Emmy nominations. Analysts and moviegoers will be keen to see what the pair does with the "Star Wars" universe in their upcoming trilogy and what projects they plan to bring to Netflix.