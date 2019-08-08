HBO's controversial 'Confederate' is likely dead after 'Game of Thrones' creators Benioff and Weiss sign Netflix deal

D.B. Weiss (L) and David Benioff (R) present th Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year at the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by Jaguar Land Rover and American Airlines at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

"Confederate," which would have depicted an alternate universe in which the Confederacy successfully seceded from the Union, is likely dead in the water at HBO now that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have signed a $200 million deal with Netflix.

The show faced harsh criticism when it was announced in 2017, including a withering condemnation from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. The plot would have centered around slavery being legal in modern times.

"Confederate" was initially expected to launch in 2018 or 2019, after Benioff and Weiss were done with "Game of Thrones." However, the project was shelved and this new deal between Benioff, Weiss and Netflix likely wipes it off the books completely.

"I think anything they have with us would likely not go forward," HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told Deadline back in July, hinting that any projects the showrunners had with HBO would be cancelled if they signed with another network.

HBO did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

It's not entirely surprising that "Confederate" was put on hold or that it wouldn't come to fruition. Benioff and Weiss have been in high demand following their success with "Game of Thrones." The pair are currently writing and producing a trilogy of "Star Wars" films for Disney. The first film in that series is due in theaters in 2022.