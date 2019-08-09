A move in the peso is 'unavoidable': Markets brace for Argentina's presidential primary

Argentina's presidential election is expected to go to a possible run-off between center-right incumbent President Mauricio Macri (pictured) and the opposition ticket of center-left Alberto Fernandez and populist ex-leader Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

Voters in South America's second-largest country are preparing to go to the polls, with international investors bracing for a fresh bout of volatility in financial markets.

Sunday's primary election ballot is seen as a key gauge for the first round of Argentina's presidential elections in late October.

If no one candidate secures a big enough win in the first round on October 27, then the election is expected to go to a late November run-off between center-right incumbent President Mauricio Macri, and the opposition ticket of center-left Alberto Fernandez supported by populist ex-leader Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

The leading candidates are seen contesting a tight race over the coming months, although Fernandez is expected to come out on top in the symbolic primaries.

Voters will choose among 10 presidential candidates on Sunday, though the main political parties have already established their leaders, making the primaries — known as the PASO — a nationwide poll on how the political rivals are faring less than 80 days before the first round of the presidential vote.

The primary covers candidates for president, some provincial governors and national legislators.

"The primaries (PASO) are a very accurate indication of what will happen on 27 October," Carla Selman, senior Latin America analyst at IHS Markit, told CNBC via email on Friday.

"Although they were originally meant to choose the candidates that would run for the elections, since no president-vice president ticket is facing internal competition it's more like a 'dress rehearsal' for the October elections," Selman said.