Court releases documents about Jeffrey Epstein, accused in sex traffic case, and his alleged procurer Ghislaine Maxwell

President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. is done doing business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei as the trade war continues to escalate.Marketsread more
Stocks traded lower on Friday amid renewed trade war fears as Wall Street concluded a wild week.US Marketsread more
For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.Financeread more
Uber Eats will focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions, says Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi.Technologyread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Following two deadly shootings at Walmart stores this summer, the company is taking displays of violent video games out of stores.Retailread more
Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti expects a "wave of lowered guidance" as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's start to report earnings next week.Retailread more
For airlines that planned to fly Boeing's 737 Max, it has become a scramble to find replacement jets. Some carriers are filling the void by purchasing used 737s, while others...Airlinesread more
Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
The success of Saudi Aramco's debt offering has given officials confidence that they can bring their IPO to market earlier than expected, sources said.Market Insiderread more
Thinking of retiring soon? The trade war comes at a bad time. Fortunately, there are ways to protect your income.Personal Financeread more
A federal appeals court on Friday unsealed more than 2,000 of pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier charged with child sex trafficking, and Ghislaine Maxwell, his former girlfriend and his alleged procurer of underage girls.
The documents are part of a defamation lawsuit that one of Epstein's accusers filed against Maxwell several years ago. The suit accused Maxwell of calling the woman, Virginia Giuffre, a liar for claiming that Maxwell and Epstein sexually abused her when she was underage.
Giuffre had also alleged that she was sexually abused while in Epstein's circle by "numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executive, foreign presidents, a well-known Prime Minister and other world leaders," as well as noted lawyer Alan Dershowitz. A Harvard Law professor, Dershowitz has denied Giuffre's claims.
Maxwell, a British socialite who is the daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell, later settled that defamation case with Giuffre. But she had tried to keep filings in the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan sealed.
On Friday, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Maxwell's request to have the full circuit review an earlier decision by a three-judge appeals panel that had denied Maxwell's effort to keep the entire case sealed.
The circuit court sent the case back to the district court, where a judge will decide how much of the remaining documents will be unsealed. It also unsealed documents that included pleadings in the defamation case, depositions, and other material.
Epstein, 66, was arrested in early July on charges of child sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking.
Prosecutors say Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, sexually abused dozens of underage girls from 2002 to 2005 in New York and Florida.
Prosecutors also allege that Epstein worked and conspired with employees, associates and others "who facilitated his conduct by, among other things, contacting victims and scheduling their sexual encounters with Epstein."
Maxwell has not been charged in that case. But prosecutors in late July said they were investigating other "uncharged individuals" in the case.
Epstein is being held in jail without bond. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that could bring a 45-year prison sentence if he is convicted.
He already is a registered sex offender, having pleaded guilty to prostitution charges involving an underage girl in 2008. Epstein served 13 months in jail in that case.