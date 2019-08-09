Court releases documents about Jeffrey Epstein, accused in sex traffic case, and his alleged procurer Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City.

A federal appeals court on Friday unsealed more than 2,000 of pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier charged with child sex trafficking, and Ghislaine Maxwell, his former girlfriend and his alleged procurer of underage girls.

The documents are part of a defamation lawsuit that one of Epstein's accusers filed against Maxwell several years ago. The suit accused Maxwell of calling the woman, Virginia Giuffre, a liar for claiming that Maxwell and Epstein sexually abused her when she was underage.

Giuffre had also alleged that she was sexually abused while in Epstein's circle by "numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executive, foreign presidents, a well-known Prime Minister and other world leaders," as well as noted lawyer Alan Dershowitz. A Harvard Law professor, Dershowitz has denied Giuffre's claims.

Maxwell, a British socialite who is the daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell, later settled that defamation case with Giuffre. But she had tried to keep filings in the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan sealed.

On Friday, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Maxwell's request to have the full circuit review an earlier decision by a three-judge appeals panel that had denied Maxwell's effort to keep the entire case sealed.

The circuit court sent the case back to the district court, where a judge will decide how much of the remaining documents will be unsealed. It also unsealed documents that included pleadings in the defamation case, depositions, and other material.