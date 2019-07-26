Prosecutors in Jeffrey Epstein sex traffic case investigating 'uncharged individuals': Court filing

Courtroom sketch showing Jeffrey Epstein at his bail hearing in New York on July 15th, 2019.

Federal prosecutors in New York who have lodged child sex trafficking charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein are investigating other "uncharged individuals," a new court filing says.

Prosecutors made that disclosure as part of a request to the judge in Epstein's case to order all parties in the case, including Epstein and his defense team, to not publicly disclose any information turned over by prosecutors to the defense as the case heads to trial.

So far, Epstein is the only person charged in his case.

However, prosecutors earlier this month said that Epstein — who is a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — worked and conspired with employees, associates and others "who facilitated his conduct by, among other things, contacting victims and scheduling their sexual encounters with Epstein."

Prosecutors have said that Epstein paid $350,000 to two potential witnesses in his case days after an explosive report about him was published by The Miami Herald in late 2018.

In their filing on Thursday night in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, prosecutors said that "certain documents and materials" that they give to Epstein's team "would impede, if prematurely disclosed, the Government's ongoing investigation of uncharged individuals."

The filing also says that disclosure of such information "would risk prejudicial pretrial publicity," and "affect the privacy and confidentiality of individuals."

Prosecutors as a rule share information about evidence with a defendant's lawyers in a process known as discovery.

Judge Richard Berman approved the prosecution's request, which was not opposed by Epstein's lawyers, shortly after it was filed.

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that prosecutors have subpoenaed longtime Epstein's longtime personal pilots. The newspapers said it is not known what information is being sought by the subpoenas, which were issued by a grand jury, or how many pilots received the demands for information.

Epstein was arrested July 6 at Teterboro Airport in northern New Jersey, after he was flown there on one of his private jets from Paris.

The Journal reported that the subpoenas could be used to corroborate allegations from women who have accused Epstein of sexual abuse, or to detail Epstein's travel history and associations.

The defunct news site Gawker in 2015 published flight logs for one of Epstein's private jets. The logs showed that Clinton had taken more than a dozen trips on the plane with Ghislaine Maxwell, a close friend of Epstein, as did Epstein's former attorney Alan Dershowitz.

One of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, in court filings alleged that Maxwell participated in her abuse by Epstein when Giuffre was just 16 years old. Maxwell has denied Giuffre's claim.

A spokesman for prosecutors had no comment on the filing or on the subpoenas.

A lawyer for Epstein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.