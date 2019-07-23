Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex trafficking case

Courtroom sketch showing Jeffrey Epstein at his bail hearing in New York on July 15th, 2019.

Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is appealing a federal judge's decision to deny his proposed bail package, which left the wealthy financier in jail pending trial.

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Berman said that Epstein posed a danger to the public and represented a serious flight risk. "I doubt any bail package could overcome" Epstein's "dangerousness," the judge said at Epstein's bail hearing Thursday.

Epstein is currently being held in federal lockup in lower Manhattan. His lawyers notified Berman late Monday afternoon that they were appealing his decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Epstein, 66, is a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. He is accused in U.S. District Court in Manhattan of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls between 2002 and 2005 at his New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, mansions.

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. He faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Epstein's lawyers had asked Berman to release him on house arrest in the sprawling Upper East Side townhouse, with conditions that included round-the-clock monitoring and an electronic tracking device.

