Here's what to know about opening a student bank account

Headed to college? It's time to open a student bank account. "Having a bank account is one of the most important first financial literacy steps a person takes," said Matt Rosenberg, a CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs' Financial Literacy Commission. Whether your scholar is moving away for school or if she's working a part-time job, she'll need a safe place to deposit and access her cash.

"You're not going to stuff it under your bed," said Jason Reposa, CEO and co-founder of MyBankTracker.com, a website that provides data on banks and credit unions. Institutions want to establish ties with college students. They know that when a person graduates from college, their income is likely to see a bump, said Rosenberg. Tread carefully. Many colleges have marketing agreements with banks, and the terms aren't always favorable for students. Some of these college-sponsored accounts carry hefty overdraft and penalty fees, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Choosing the right student bank account

Here are some factors to consider when selecting a student bank account: • Location. Choose a bank with convenient locations — both at home and at school. "You want a bank where you can get money at school and at your parents'," said Reposa. A lot of schools are also creating relationships with banks directly, which might allow people to pay for things on their campus with a student ID, Rosenberg said. • Convenience. Accessibility to your cash should be key when searching for the right account. Check to see if the bank offers a mobile app, which will allow you to deposit checks quickly as well as monitor your balance.

Community banks might not have a mobile app, which means you'll need to go to a branch. "If someone hands you a check, are you going to be able to deposit that?" Reposa said. "You need access when you need access and you don't want to have to jump through a bunch of hoops." • Fees. Be on the lookout for ATM fees, overdraft charges and other penalties. Most student accounts won't charge monthly fees — but it's something to check, since high fees can really dig into your wallet. If you're planning to study abroad, Reposa recommends picking a bank with small or no fees in other countries.

