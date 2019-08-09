How Pete Buttigieg made his money before he was a presidential hopeful

In a wealthy 2020 Democratic presidential field, Pete Buttigieg lags behind the pack.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor makes a comfortable living. He and his husband, Chasten, earned $152,643 last year, according to tax returns.

Even so, Buttigieg made the least in 2018 out of the 13 Democratic presidential candidates who have released their tax returns. Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, led the field by raking in $4.5 million, according to tax returns. Sen. Kamala Harris of California and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, followed with $1.9 million.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and her husband, Bruce Mann, took in $846,394. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and his wife, Jane, made $561,293.

Aside from the money Buttigieg earns as mayor and what his husband makes as a middle school teacher, the presidential hopeful has taken in extra cash from his book, "Shortest Way Home." From the start of 2018 to May 2019, he took in $45,000 in advance and royalties payments for the book, which came out in February.

In a primary race focused on middle class issues, Buttigieg's lack of wealth relative to his rivals could insulate him from some of the criticism they have faced for their millionaire status.

