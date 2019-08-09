Mattel stock craters after pulling bond sale over anonymous whistleblower letter

Skip Navigation
Goldman Sachs, bank of the wealthy, dips into subprime lending...

For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.

Financeread more

Uber CEO: Massive losses from IPO were a once-in-a-lifetime hit

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called the company's $5.2 billion loss a "once-in-a-lifetime" hit as he tries to steer it toward profitability.

Technologyread more

Stocks open lower on renewed trade war fears, chip stocks lead...

Stocks traded lower on Friday amid renewed trade war fears as Wall Street concluded a wild week.

US Marketsread more

Chip stocks drop after US reportedly delays licenses to restart...

The U.S. is putting its decision to relieve Huawei on hold after China suspended its purchase of U.S. agricultural products, according to Bloomberg.

Marketsread more

Huawei launches new operating system, can 'immediately' switch...

Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.

Technologyread more

Department stores could have a 'sobering' Christmas, Credit...

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti said in a note to clients he expects a "wave of lowered guidance" as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's start to report fiscal...

Retailread more

Aramco IPO could be back on front burner, as company plans first...

The success of Saudi Aramco's debt offering has given officials confidence that they can bring their IPO to market earlier than expected, sources said.

Market Insiderread more

How Pete Buttigieg made his money

Buttigieg made the least in 2018 out of the 13 Democratic presidential candidates who have released their tax returns.

2020 Electionsread more

Revolve stock plunges after reporting loss in first earnings...

Shares of fashion e-commerce company Revolve plunged Friday after the company reported a surprising loss. It is the company's first earnings announcement since it became...

Retailread more

Former FDA chief warns consumers that all forms of CBD in food is...

Coffee shops, bars and restaurants have all rushed to cash in on adding CBD droplets to their products. But the Food and Drug Administration is looking to put a stop to that,...

Health and Scienceread more

Mattel stock craters after pulling bond sale over anonymous...

Mattel said it is terminating the sale of senior notes due in 2027 because of "an anonymous whistleblower letter."

Entertainmentread more

Trump says he's talking to congressional leaders about gun...

Trump says he has spoken not only to top lawmakers but also the influential NRA as Congress considers responses to the latest mass shootings.

Politicsread more
Mattel stock craters after pulling bond sale over anonymous whistleblower letter

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • Mattel said it is terminating the sale of senior notes due in 2027 because of an anonymous whistleblower letter.
  • The sale had initially be scheduled to close on Thursday.
  • Mattel said it intends to refinance bonds that are due in October 2020, prior to maturity.
Barbie dolls in the Mattel display at the annual Toy Fair in New York.
Stan Honda | AFP | Getty Images

Mattel shares cratered more than 11% Friday morning after the toymaker said Thursday it would pull a bond sale because of "an anonymous whistleblower letter."

The company was made aware of the anonymous letter on Tuesday, according to a filing. Mattel said it is terminating the sale of senior notes due in 2027 "to provide the company with an opportunity to investigate the matters set forth in the letter."

The sale had initially be scheduled to close on Thursday. Mattel said it intends to refinance bonds that are due in October 2020, prior to maturity.

Representatives for Mattel were not immediately available to comment.

Shares of Mattel had risen 34% since January ahead of Mattel's filing. However, the stock is down around 14% from the same time last year.

