Mattel stock craters after pulling bond sale over anonymous whistleblower letter

For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.Financeread more
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called the company's $5.2 billion loss a "once-in-a-lifetime" hit as he tries to steer it toward profitability.Technologyread more
Stocks traded lower on Friday amid renewed trade war fears as Wall Street concluded a wild week.US Marketsread more
The U.S. is putting its decision to relieve Huawei on hold after China suspended its purchase of U.S. agricultural products, according to Bloomberg.Marketsread more
Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti said in a note to clients he expects a "wave of lowered guidance" as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's start to report fiscal...Retailread more
The success of Saudi Aramco's debt offering has given officials confidence that they can bring their IPO to market earlier than expected, sources said.Market Insiderread more
Buttigieg made the least in 2018 out of the 13 Democratic presidential candidates who have released their tax returns.2020 Electionsread more
Shares of fashion e-commerce company Revolve plunged Friday after the company reported a surprising loss. It is the company's first earnings announcement since it became...Retailread more
Coffee shops, bars and restaurants have all rushed to cash in on adding CBD droplets to their products. But the Food and Drug Administration is looking to put a stop to that,...Health and Scienceread more
Mattel said it is terminating the sale of senior notes due in 2027 because of "an anonymous whistleblower letter."Entertainmentread more
Mattel shares cratered more than 11% Friday morning after the toymaker said Thursday it would pull a bond sale because of "an anonymous whistleblower letter."
The company was made aware of the anonymous letter on Tuesday, according to a filing. Mattel said it is terminating the sale of senior notes due in 2027 "to provide the company with an opportunity to investigate the matters set forth in the letter."
The sale had initially be scheduled to close on Thursday. Mattel said it intends to refinance bonds that are due in October 2020, prior to maturity.
Representatives for Mattel were not immediately available to comment.
Shares of Mattel had risen 34% since January ahead of Mattel's filing. However, the stock is down around 14% from the same time last year.