Pentagon to delay awarding JEDI cloud contract until new Defense secretary completes review

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon will not award a lucrative multi-year cloud-computing contract until newly appointed Defense Secretary Mark Esper completes a series of through reviews of the technology.

"Given that this is a large acquisition program, you would expect any new secretary taking over the DoD to want to have a strong understanding of any major acquisition program. So that's, exactly what we are doing here," Dana Deasy, the Pentagon's chief information officer, said in a Friday morning briefing with reporters.

"Our job right now is to educate the secretary as to why we need a cloud," Deasy said, adding that the Pentagon would not rush to award the colossal cloud contract known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI.

The JEDI deal, which could be worth up to $10 billion for services rendered over as many as 10 years, and was originally supposed to be awarded in September 2018.

At this point, the deal could go to either Amazon or Microsoft as they were the only two proposals that met the Pentagon's requirements. The JEDI deal could cement them even more in the cloud-computing arena.

Amazon and Microsoft did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

"We've got to get this right, so we are not going to rush to a decision. We are going to spend whatever time the evaluation team needs to spend to make sure we are picking the best technical solution at the right price with the right criteria," Deasy added, noting that the timeline for awarding the contract will go past the end of August.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper would review the JEDI deal after President Donald Trump said that he had received complaints from companies about the process. Trump said in July that companies conveyed that the specifications of the contract favored Amazon, according to Bloomberg.