Revolve stock plunges after reporting loss in first earnings since IPO

For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.Financeread more
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called the company's $5.2 billion loss a "once-in-a-lifetime" hit as he tries to steer it toward profitability.Technologyread more
Stocks traded lower on Friday amid renewed trade war fears as Wall Street concluded a wild week.US Marketsread more
The U.S. is putting its decision to relieve Huawei on hold after China suspended its purchase of U.S. agricultural products, according to Bloomberg.Marketsread more
Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti said in a note to clients he expects a "wave of lowered guidance" as Macy's, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's start to report fiscal...Retailread more
The success of Saudi Aramco's debt offering has given officials confidence that they can bring their IPO to market earlier than expected, sources said.Market Insiderread more
Buttigieg made the least in 2018 out of the 13 Democratic presidential candidates who have released their tax returns.2020 Electionsread more
Shares of fashion e-commerce company Revolve plunged Friday after the company reported a surprising loss. It is the company's first earnings announcement since it became...Retailread more
Coffee shops, bars and restaurants have all rushed to cash in on adding CBD droplets to their products. But the Food and Drug Administration is looking to put a stop to that,...Health and Scienceread more
Mattel said it is terminating the sale of senior notes due in 2027 because of "an anonymous whistleblower letter."Entertainmentread more
Shares of online retailing platform Revolve fell more than 15% Friday after the company reported a surprising loss, despite topping revenue expectations.
It was the company's first earnings announcement since it became public in June.
Revolve reported a second-quarter net loss of $28.1 million, or 57 cents a share, compared to a net income of $10.5 million, or 15 cents a share, last year. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected Revolve to earn 19 cents a share.
Revenue rose to $161.9 million, up 22% from $131.8 million in the year-ago period, which beat analyst expectations of $159.9 million.
The company reported the number of active customers grew to 1.36 million, up 36% from last year. In a note, Jeffries analyst Randal Konik said the growth showed "strong brand momentum and healthy fundamentals." Customers also placed 1.29 million orders with the company, a year-over-year increase of 31%.
However, Konik said the average value of a customer's order fell 2% to $275 due to the mix of products sold.
"As RVLV continues to expand its active customer base, grow internationally, add new influencers to its network, and introduce new product categories, we see ample opportunity to expand its [total addressable market]," he said. "We believe there is also a significant opportunity to increase share within its U.S. core demographic, given REVOLVE's low penetration of less than 3%."
Shares of the company are up 72% since its trading debut, valuing the company at around $2.1 billion.