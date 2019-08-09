US stock markets set for a lower open as trade optimism fades

Skip Navigation
China fixes its daily yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the second...

The People's Bank of China set Friday's official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0136 per dollar.

China Economy

Huawei launches new operating system, can 'immediately' switch...

Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS, the CEO of the Chinese tech giant's consumer division, Richard Yu, said...

Technology

US oil is likely to be China's next target as trade war rages,...

China is expected to dramatically reduce its intake of U.S. crude imports over the coming weeks, energy analysts have warned.

Energy

Hundreds of protesters sit in at Hong Kong airport to reiterate...

Several hundreds of protesters handed out anti-government flyers in more than 16 languages to arrival passengers at the Hong Kong International Airport on Friday.

Asia Politics

Italy's government on the brink of collapse as deputy leader...

Political turmoil has returned to Rome with one of the country's deputy prime ministers calling for snap elections and declaring that the coalition government is unworkable.

Politics

The yield curve everyone's worried about is inches away from...

The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.

Markets

BOJ has 'limited' options to spur growth if trade war heats up...

The Bank of Japan will have to remain "on guard and prepared to do more" amid the present global uncertainty, says Kathy Matsui of Goldman Sachs.

Central Banks

Baidu is facing an unlikely challenger in China's search market —...

TikTok parent ByteDance recently announced plans to launch a search product to challenge incumbent Baidu, a company which has more than 70% market share in China.

Technology

Asia shares mixed as Chinese food inflation soars, Japan GDP...

China's consumer inflation for the month of July rose at its fastest year-on-year pace since February 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Asia Markets

Uber shares slide after reporting disappointing quarterly results

Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.

Technology

Tesla's chaotic year after Musk's 'funding secured' tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's now-infamous tweet on Aug. 7, 2018 marked the beginning of a chaotic 12 months for the Silicon Valley automaker.

Autos

Kraft Heinz's latest tumble begs question what is value of its...

"There's going to be continued risk of future impairments," Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio warned analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call Thursday. Patricio...

Food & Beverage
US Markets

US stock markets set for a lower open as trade optimism fades

Key Points
  • Overnight, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. is holding off on giving permission to U.S. companies to use Huawei products, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • This comes after China decided to stop buying American crops and after the U.S. officially declared China a currency manipulator earlier this week.

U.S. stock index futures were lower Friday morning as investors continued to monitor U.S.-China trade relations and movements in the bond markets.

At around 02:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 89 points, indicating a negative open of more than 69 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also slightly lower.

Wall Street ended Thursday on a more positive note, erasing most of the steep losses seen earlier in the week. Overnight, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. is holding off on giving permission to U.S. companies to use Huawei products, citing people familiar with the matter. This comes after China decided to stop buying American crops and after the U.S. officially declared China a currency manipulator earlier this week.

Traders are also keeping a close eye on the bond market, where the recent appetite for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator close to a warning zone. If investors trigger a recession warning in the bond market that tends to be negative for stocks.

In Europe, bank stocks led markets lower Friday morning as Italian lenders tumbled on political uncertainty in the country. Italy's coalition government imploded on Thursday evening, as deputy prime minister and leader of Italy's ruling Lega party, Matteo Salvini, declared the arrangement unworkable and called for fresh general elections.

On the data front, there will be new PPI (producer price index) and core PPI numbers out at 08:30 a.m. ET. In corporate news, Novo Nordisk, WPP and Tribune Media are reporting Friday.