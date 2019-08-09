What to buy in a wild week

Is it time to buy?

As stocks are rebounding after massive sell-offs earlier in the week, traders are seeing new opportunities. On Thursday's "Halftime Report," the traders discussed their recent buys, even as they acknowledged how much uncertainty still surrounds the markets.

Go back to "finding quality names and taking opportunities when they miss," advises Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners. Disney is one example: though it fell Wednesday after disappointing on earnings, Weiss just bought the stock, saying, "A quarter is not going to define Disney going forward."

Weiss also added to existing positions in Apple, Boeing, Target and Skyworks — names that have fallen this week as the trade war with China has escalated. In addition he bought back some of United Airlines, which he trimmed earlier. "You have to be flexible," Weiss says. "You have to maintain your price targets, which I was on UAL, and come back in when the market gives you that opportunity. And you will get more opportunities without a doubt."

Weiss still has space in his portfolio for riskier plays like Cloudera, which he bought on today's show as billionaire investor Carl Icahn discussed his 12.6% stake in the data cloud company in an exclusive interview. Icahn called Cloudera, which is down 36% so far this year and has gotten a new interim CEO, "very undervalued." Weiss explains, "I'm just going along for the ride. It's a speculative position…and who would I rather speculate with than Carl Icahn in an activist situation?"