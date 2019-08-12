Apple's upcoming drama looks inside the 'cutthroat world of morning TV'

U.S. equities fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade war.US Marketsread more
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.
CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.
Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.
Saudi Aramco's CFO said the company is ready for an initial public offering, but the timing will be up to its owner, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Small business owners across the nation are worried about the U.S.–China trade war. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for the third quarter finds confidence dropping...
"We will get to the bottom of what happened," Attorney General William Barr vowed in blistering remarks at a police event in New Orleans, where he addressed the death of the...
BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.
Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.
The negotiations for the CBS and Viacom merger could finish as soon as Monday, sources say.
Facebook reportedly was reportedly in advanced discussions with the video chat app Houseparty.
Apple has released the first trailer for its highly anticipated newsroom drama, "The Morning Show," starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell.
The trailer gives an early look at the show, which Apple described as a "high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on early morning TV." It'll debut exclusively on Apple TV+ this fall, the company said.
The minute-long clip doesn't include Witherspoon, Aniston or Carrell, but features panning shots of an empty newsroom. It builds on CNN anchor Brian Stelter's 2013 book "Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV."
Apple introduced Apple TV+, its video subscription service, at its "show time" event in March. The service will feature original TV shows and movies created by Apple, as well as content from its partners.
In addition to "The Morning Show," Apple TV+ is expected to have shows from big names in Hollywood like Steven Spielberg, Ron Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, J.J. Abrams and Oprah Winfrey, among others.
The company has yet to announce a launch date or how much Apple TV+ will cost.