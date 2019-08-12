Big earnings week for tech and retail: here's what to watch

Earnings season may be slowing down, but there are still big names set to report this week, especially in tech and retail.

Tech

Cisco, up 22% so far this year, reports on Wednesday after the bell. "This is one you want to be buying if there's any weakness," advised Stephanie Link of Nuveen on Monday's "Halftime Report. " Link says Cisco has a "dynamo management team," which led Cisco to a surprising beat on earnings and raise in guidance last quarter by moving production to Mexico from China "in record time."

"The quarter should be fine," predicts Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal, who calls Cisco one of his favorite stocks. He also agrees with Link that Cisco is cheap trading at a 15x multiple. Lebenthal's only concern is "what they say going forward... Companies are kind of walking back their plans, delaying spending. That's what worries me." Analysts are estimating EPS of $0.82 and revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, according to FactSet.

Chipmaker Nvidia reports on Thursday after the bell. Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners is not expecting great things of the stock, now 47% off its 52 week high. "The stock has just been awful," he said on Friday's "Halftime Report." "It cannot sustain any type of recovery… The air just came out of the balloon so quickly, and I'm not sure what reverses it."

Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, is a little more positive on Nvidia for the long term. "If you're a shareholder like I am, you just have to live through these periods of time," he advises, because there is a "global semiconductor problem" out of Nvidia's control. "Within the semis, they address some of the growthiest growth markets. They're not in the wrong markets, that's the good news. The bad news is, they cannot be immune to the weakness that we see that's either trade-related or economic slowdown–related." Analysts are expecting $1.15 in EPS and $2.55 billion in revenue, both declines from last year.