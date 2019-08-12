The economy is not falling into a recession, but the slowdown stocks are working, Cramer says

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.US Marketsread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower on Tuesday morning as Hong Kong's airport reopened after operations were crippled on Monday due to protests.Asia Marketsread more
Hong Kong's airport said on Tuesday it will implement flight rescheduling, with flight movements expected to be affected, after China said protests that halted flights showed...Airlinesread more
The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.Market Insiderread more
Index values may have been impacted by the processing delay, but all trades were completed appropriately, sources said.Marketsread more
Shares of Uber continued to sink Monday, posting their lowest close ever, after the company reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.Technologyread more
Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...The Fedread more
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.Asia Newsread more
Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands on Monday said David Gibbs has been tapped as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Gibbs will be succeeding Greg Creed, who has been with Yum for...Restaurantsread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.Marketsread more
Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.Politicsread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he doesn't think the U.S. is doomed for a recession, but the market is feeling the weight of those fears in the short-term.
The 10-year Treasury bond yield is causing worries after it fell to 1.64%, its lowest level in about three years, but Cramer says he only expects "incremental deterioration."
"While I think the recession stocks work here, I do not believe that we are headed into a recession, people," the "Mad Money" host said. "There's too much going right: lower mortgage rates, lower car [loan rates], robust consumer spending, very strong job creation. Yes, there are weak spots, but that's hardly the stuff of a recession."
Earlier in the day, Bank of America said that there was a higher chance than previously thought that the economy would see a deep decline in general activity in the next year, linked to the impact of the U.S.-China trade war and global economic slowdown.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted nearly 390 points during the session while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both retreated about 1.20%.
The economy is "all about confidence" and when that sentiment is lost, it can cause a lot of pain on the market, Cramer said. Goldman Sachs on Monday moved to reduce its fourth-quarter growth outlook to 1.8%, blaming the change on trade tensions between the world's largest economies.
"I'm also a student of the market and the bottom line is that as a student of the market, I know you can't fight this bearishness short-term," the host said. "Over a longer time-frame, I think I'll be proven right about the economy, but for now the day-to-day action is going to favor the slowdown stocks and wreak havoc for the industrials, the technology stocks, and worst of all the financials"
Cramer went on to lay out four areas that investors could place their money in the uncertain market, including gold, safe dividend stocks, staples and retailers that have large scale.
In the gold sector, the host said the asset works in a low interest rate environment as "insurance against economic chaos." He pointed out gold miners, such as Barrick Gold and Agnico Eagle, and exchange traded funds (ETFs) like SPDR Gold Shares.
Utilities are another safe bet, he said, including American Electric Power, Dominion Energy and Consolidated Edison. Cramer also recommended real estate investments trusts, the likes of Ventas and Verizon.
Cramer said "classic slowdown stocks" like Campbell Soup, Kellogg and Coca-Cola can continue to perform, along with drug names like Merck and Bristol-Myers.
The stocks that make up his WATCH group — Walmart, Amazon, Target, Costco and Home Depot — are actually more safe than most think from the trade war because of their scale, Cramer added.
"The WATCH names are winners in this environment, consistent winners, because they can strongarm their suppliers into eating the costs of the tariffs, and they have such a hold on the American consumer."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Amazon and Home Depot.
