Cramer: Hong Kong protests 'more serious' than US-China trade war for global markets

Dow drops 250 points as US-China trade, Hong Kong protest...

U.S. equities fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade war.

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

L Brands CEO Wexner gives feds documents showing alleged Epstein...

Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.

Saudi Aramco tells investors it's ready to go public

Saudi Aramco's CFO said the company is ready for an initial public offering, but the timing will be up to its owner, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Business confidence at 3-year low as trade war hits Main Street

Small business owners across the nation are worried about the U.S.–China trade war. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for the third quarter finds confidence dropping...

AG William Barr blasts jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself

"We will get to the bottom of what happened," Attorney General William Barr vowed in blistering remarks at a police event in New Orleans, where he addressed the death of the...

BlackRock now has the biggest slice of Sports Illustrated owner...

BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.

Bank of America raises chance of a recession to 1-in-3 in the...

Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.

CBS, Viacom negotiate merger share exchange ratio of 0.5960 to...

The negotiations for the CBS and Viacom merger could finish as soon as Monday, sources say.

Facebook reportedly ditched plans to buy a social networking...

Facebook reportedly was reportedly in advanced discussions with the video chat app Houseparty.

Three charts suggest stock sell-off could get worse

Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.

Cramer: Hong Kong protests 'more serious' than US-China trade war for global markets

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern for markets is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.
  • Mass protests in Hong Kong began in June in opposition to a bill that would have allowed extradition to China but morphed into a democracy movement.
  • Cramer says he expects the Chinese government to bring in the People's Liberation Army to quell the crowds, a move that would have global implications.
VIDEO4:2804:28
Cramer: Hong Kong protests are a bigger threat to China than the US trade war
Squawk Box

Global investors should be more concerned about the fallout from anti-government protests in Hong Kong than the U.S.-China trade war, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday, hours after the city's main airport canceled all flights do to demonstrations.

"I just don't think the Chinese communists can avoid it anymore," Cramer said. "The Chinese government is more worried about Hong Kong than they're worried about trade. Because Hong Kong is something that's very visible in Europe."

"This is more serious than the trade talks," he added. "If you want to know what could tip you into a worldwide recession, it is just a shutdown of Hong Kong," a major financial hub in Asia.

Protesters in Hong Kong have been rallying since June, at first in opposition of a proposal that would have allowed extradition to mainland China, a measure critics argue would threaten judicial protections. They want Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to officially withdraw the extradition bill from future consideration instead of just saying that the measure is "dead."

Demonstrations, which have morphed into a democracy movement, ramped up on Monday, with about 5,000 protesters flooding Hong Kong International Airport, one of the world's busiest, and leading officials there to cancel flights for the rest of the day.

"I'm not saying the protesters are playing with fire. I think the protesters want fire," Cramer said. "This airport needs to be opened for me to feel better about what's going on." The "Mad Money" host has been saying since last week that the unrest in Hong Kong is his biggest worry for markets.

Cramer said he expects the Chinese government to bring in the People's Liberation Army to quell the crowds, which would have global implications.

"If there's a 'Tiananmen Square' in Hong Kong, we know this market has to get hit," he said, talking about what could a worst case scenario. In 1989, Chinese troops stormed Tiananmen Square to break up a mass pro-democracy demonstration, killing what's believed to be at least 10,000 people.