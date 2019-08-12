European stocks set for higher open despite lingering trade concerns

The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.China Economyread more
Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.Investingread more
Mainland Chinese shares rose in early trade, while Australian markets fell.Asia Marketsread more
From industry stalwarts to high-profile politicians, seemingly everyone's turning their backs onAmazon these days, with one notable exception: Wall Street. "None of this...Technologyread more
Cathay Pacific shares fell more than 4% on Monday. It came days after the carrier announced it had suspended a pilot for his involvement in Hong Kong's anti-government...Airlinesread more
Huawei on Saturday launched a smart TV that would become the first device to be powered by its own operating system, the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.Earningsread more
Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....Technologyread more
China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...Politicsread more
South Korea said on Monday it plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status from September, a tit-for-tat move that deepens a diplomatic...Asia Economyread more
Epstein was found dead Saturday morning after he hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.Politicsread more
European stocks are set to open higher on Monday following a volatile week for global markets as investors monitor escalations in the U.S.-China trade war.
The FTSE 100 is seen around 30 points higher at 7,284, the DAX is expected to climb around 60 points to 11,754 and the CAC 40 is expected to open around 22 points higher at 5,352, according to IG data.
The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for its yuan currency at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday, exceeding the psychological barrier of 7 per dollar for the third consecutive session.
Trade talks are set to resume in Washington in early September after a new 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods comes into effect on September 1. President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that the U.S. is not ready to strike a trade deal with China just yet.
Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stocks rebounded into positive territory on Monday, though investor focus remains attuned to the trade war. Goldman Sachs said on Sunday that fears of a recession as a result of the trade war are increasing, and the Wall Street giant no longer expects a trade deal before the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Back in Europe, Trump's national security advisor John Bolton arrived in London Sunday for talks where he is expected to urge Britain to take a tougher stance on Iran and Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei.
Investors will also have an eye on political developments in Italy after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's Lega party filed a no-confidence motion to bring down the government on Friday.
In corporate news, Apple supplier AMS said on Sunday that it has made an all-cash takeover offer of 38.5 euros ($43.15) per share for German lighting group Osram Licht.