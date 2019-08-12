K-cup maker CEO says single pods in the US will be recyclable by end of 2020

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.US Marketsread more
K-cup consumers in the United States can expect their single-serving coffees to be friendlier to the environment in 2020.
The CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper, which makes the cup pods, on Monday told CNBC's Jim Cramer that the company is focused on sustainability efforts. The non-recyclable, non-biogradable brewing pods from the Keurig coffeemaker in 2015 sparked cries online to "Kill the K-Cup."
"All of Canada has been converted to recyclable K-cups and all of the US, which is in process of being converted now, will be converted by the end of next year," Bob Gamgort said in a one-on-one with Cramer on "Mad Money." "It's part of a bigger program to make sure that our environmental footprint is down."
The chief of Keurig Dr Pepper, which came about after the merger of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snappel in 2018, says that the company is making changes to supply customers of different ages with products that they are growing to desire. The company, which is a subsidiary of Europe-based consumer brand conglomerate JAB Holding, last month release the first report from its "Drink Well. Do Good." campaign, which Gamgort said is a part of its commitment to reduce its use of energy, water and solid waste, and use more recyclable products.
"We know its not a surprise that younger consumers want healthier products and those products that have a much lower impact on the environment," he said.
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have climbed more than 11% in 2019. The company manufactures and distributors a number of drink brands — including Dr. Pepper, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Canada Dry and Snapple — and has annual revenue north of $11 billion.
