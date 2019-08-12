Roku is a better bet than Netflix from here, analyst says

Stocks fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.US Marketsread more
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.Asia Newsread more
BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.Investingread more
Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.US Marketsread more
Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.Trading Nationread more
CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiation of an all-stock merger that values the latter at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.Mediaread more
Goldman Sachs has a new battle plan for the trade war: Buy service-providing stocks and avoid goods-producing companies.Investingread more
Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.Investingread more
The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.China Economyread more
"Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida Republican says.Politicsread more
Chick-fil-A rarely makes changes to its menu, unlike many of its fast-food rivals.Restaurantsread more
For investors who want to bet on streaming video, Roku is a better horse to back than content giant Netflix, according to analysts from Needham.
Roku, which sells hardware and advertising, is poised to take a large chunk of the $70 billion U.S. television ad market while Netflix struggles with increased competition for subscriptions, analysts Laura Martin and Dan Medina said in a client note Monday.
"Roku is the dominant internet aggregator for streamed TV & movie content, like YouTube is for user generated content, at about 1/20th the valuation," the analysts wrote.
Needham, which has a buy rating on the stock, estimated that Roku reaches 80 million Americans. The firm raised its price target on Roku to $150 per share from $120. Shares rose 2.6% in premarket trading.
Roku provides a menu of streaming video services on a platform that allows for targeted advertising. It does not charge subscriptions or spend large amounts of money on content, like Netflix and Hulu, but it does negotiate revenue sharing agreements with the streaming services it offers.
Disney, Apple, AT&T's Warner Media and Comcast's NBCUniversal have all upcoming streaming video platforms that will require subscriptions. Disney will offer a bundle of its new service Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for a price similar to a standard Netflix plan.
Netflix "has the most to lose unless you believe that US homes will add 3, 4 or 5 new [streaming video] services," the Needham analysts said.
The new competition could be a boon to Roku, however. Calling the company an "arms dealer," the analysts said, "It would be impossible (our word) to launch ... without access to Roku's 36% of connected TV homes."
The streaming video company beat expectations on the top and bottom lines in its most recent earnings report, with revenues of $250 million in a quarter.
Roku is up more than 300% year to date, while Netflix has risen roughly 15%.
Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC and CNBC.