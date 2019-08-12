Grand Theft Auto maker CEO: It's 'disrespectful' to blame gun violence on entertainment

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 390 points and slips back below 26,000 as bond yields...

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.

US Marketsread more

Bond market close to sending biggest recession signal yet

The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.

Market Insiderread more

Uber falls to all-time low as investors grow more skeptical

Shares of Uber continued to sink Monday, posting their lowest close ever, after the company reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.

Technologyread more

A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day

Index values may have been impacted by the processing delay, but all trades were completed appropriately, sources said.

Marketsread more

Wall Street sees even more Fed rate cuts ahead

Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...

The Fedread more

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

Asia Newsread more

Yum Brands' CEO Greg Creed to retire, to be replaced by COO David...

Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands on Monday said David Gibbs has been tapped as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Gibbs will be succeeding Greg Creed, who has been with Yum for...

Restaurantsread more

Cramer: Hong Kong protests 'more serious' than US-China trade war...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says his biggest concern is how China might respond to the escalating protests in Hong Kong.

Marketsread more

L Brands CEO Wexner gives feds documents showing alleged Epstein...

Wexner believes the evidence demonstrates "all sorts of irregularities and theft," one person with direct knowledge of the matter says.

Politicsread more

American Airlines wins permanent court block against alleged...

A U.S. federal court on Monday issued a permanent injunction against American Airlines Group's mechanics union, which the airline had accused of illegal slowdowns it said had...

Airlinesread more

Don't buy an iPhone right now — Apple's new iPhones are coming...

Apple always releases new phones in September, and its old models drop in price.

Technologyread more

Investors, 'starved for returns,' flood private markets

Many global investors are turning toward Silicon Valley instead of Wall Street in search of returns.

Marketsread more

Mad Money

Grand Theft Auto maker CEO: It's 'disrespectful' to blame gun violence on entertainment

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • "The truth is it's disrespectful to the victims and the families to point the finger at entertainment" for gun violence in America, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said during a "Mad Money" interview.
  • "Entertainment is part of people's daily joy and it's consumed worldwide and ... gun violence is uniquely American and that has to change," he said in the interview.
VIDEO3:0703:07
'Disrespectful' to blame gun violence on entertainment: Game maker CEO
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Take-Two Interactive Software CEO Strauss Zelnick said Monday it's wrong to blame gun violence in the United States on entertainment, pushing back against President Donald Trump's suggestion that "gruesome and grisly video games" played a factor in recent mass shootings in the country.

Both comments come in the wake of two attacks in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left dozens of people dead.

"The truth is it's disrespectful to the victims and the families to point the finger at entertainment," Zelnick said in an interview with "Mad Money's" Jim Cramer. "Entertainment is part of people's daily joy and it's consumed worldwide and it's the same worldwide [that] gun violence is uniquely American and that has to change, and that will only change if we address the real issues."

Zelnick did not go as far as to spell out what he thought those real issues are. Shares of a number of video game producers saw their stock prices fall as much as 6% in one session last week following Trump's comments.

There is no evidence to back the claim that games are causing mass shootings, CNBC reported.

Federal officials have labeled the tragedy in El Paso a case of domestic terrorism because the suspect allegedly wrote online that the shooting, which was carried out in a Walmart store, was intended to counter a "Hispanic invasion of Texas." White supremacy and mental health are said to be other motives behind the incident.

In response, Walmart ordered its chains to remove signs and gaming demos that promoted video games with violent themes. However, the company made no moves to address how it sells firearms in its stores.

Both shootings, which occurred in the same weekend, have reportedly left 31 people dead and thrust gun control and rights back to the top of political debates.

Take-Two is the maker of the popular video game series Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K. Grand Theft Auto V has reportedly become one of the game publisher's top-selling games with almost 100 million units sold since its 2013 release.

WATCH: Cramer chats with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick

VIDEO8:2508:25
Grand Theft Auto maker CEO: It's 'disrespectful' to pin gun violence on games
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

