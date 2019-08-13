Argentina's massive stock market and currency sell-off triggers risk of contagion, analysts warn

Argentine President Mauricio Macri, who has been defeated in the primary elections for the reelection, during a press conference at the Casa Rosada, the government house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.

The risk of contagion has flared-up following a stock market and currency crash in South America's second-largest country, analysts told CNBC on Tuesday.

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri lost by a far greater margin than expected in primary elections on Sunday, casting serious doubt over the incumbent's re-election chances in October.

The surprise result set off a shockwave in financial markets, with the peso closing 15% weaker at 53.5 per U.S. dollar and Argentina's stock market plunging more than 30%.

It marked the second-biggest one day slump anywhere since 1950, Reuters reported.

Andrea Iannelli, investment director at Fidelity International, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday that it was hard to see how Argentina's stock market and currency crash could be completely isolated.

"We are going to get a spill over (or) contagion of some sort."

"But… Let's not get too carried away because the general fundamental picture in emerging markets — with a Federal Reserve that continues to cut rates and global monetary policy that is being eased everywhere — is actually pretty good," Ianelli said.

Emerging markets are likely to benefit from lower borrowing costs stateside because it gives them welcome breathing space to cut rates and get back on a path to higher growth.