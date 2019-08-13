Watch how easy it is to activate an Apple Card with an iPhone

The Apple Card is beginning to ship to customers.

If you haven't heard, it's Apple first credit card, which it launched in partnership with Goldman Sachs and MasterCard. There are two components: a digital card you can use immediately after you're approved that can be used wherever Apple Pay is accepted, and a back-up physical card that you can use everywhere else.

With the Apple Wallet app on an iPhone, Apple Card users can see their purchases, make payments and see cash back rewards that are automatically applied at the end of each day to a separate digital Apple Cash card. It's also where you can chat with support over iMessage, request a new card and more. While the benefits aren't amazing compared to other credit cards (you only get up to 3% cash back), the experience is really unique.

We're going to cover the experience more in-depth soon, but I wanted to write a quick post showing you how the setup process is unlike any credit card out there.