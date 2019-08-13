Watch how easy it is to activate an Apple Card with an iPhone

Skip Navigation
Dow jumps 400 points as US delays China tariffs on cellphones,...

Stocks surged higher in a sudden move after the U.S. said it was delaying China tariffs until December 15 on some items.

US Marketsread more

Main yield curve nears inversion as 10-year yield tops 2-year by...

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.

Bondsread more

USTR removes some items from China tariff list, delays others

The products with delayed tariffs include cellphones, laptop computers and "certain items of footwear and clothing," the USTR says.

Marketsread more

China media says Hong Kong protesters are 'asking for...

Chinese propaganda outlets warned on Tuesday that protesters in Hong Kong are "asking for self-destruction," as they released a video showing military vehicles amassing near...

China Politicsread more

Boeing reports no new orders of 737 Max as grounding enters sixth...

The dearth of Max orders in July marked the fourth-straight month without any new orders for the planes.

Airlinesread more

Apple spikes after Trump administration delays China tariffs on...

The delay on the tariffs until Dec. 15 eases concerns about the Christmas shopping season.

Technologyread more

Retail stocks surge after tariffs for clothing, footwear delayed

Shares of retailers jumped Tuesday after the United States Trade Representative announced it was delaying proposed tariffs on clothing, footwear and a number of other items.

Retailread more

Cramer: China tariff tweaks signal Trump wants to halt stock drop

"I think this is the president saying, 'I don't want the stock market to go down any more,'" says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Marketsread more

Domino's embraces delivery via e-bike, following in the footsteps...

Domino's Pizza is taking a page from from its third-party delivery foes and delivering its pizza with electric bikes.

Restaurantsread more

Mattel, Hasbro surge after US delays tariffs on China-made toys

Shares of major toy makers Mattel and Hasbro rise after the United States Trade Representative delays tariffs that would have applied to toys.

Entertainmentread more

Tom Steyer has nearly spent his way to a spot in the third...

The former hedge fund manager and activist has piled millions into both Facebook and television ads since he entered the presidential race last month.

2020 Electionsread more

Regulators may roll-back Volcker Rule, giving banks investing...

Regulators are trying to make it easier for banks to invest their own money by turning back the Volcker Rule, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Banksread more
Tech

Watch how easy it is to activate an Apple Card with an iPhone

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • The Apple Card is now shipping to people who signed up for one.
  • It doesn't have any numbers on it,  just your name and some logos.
  • It's super easy to activate with an iPhone, and kind of fun. 
Titanium Apple Card
Source: Apple

The Apple Card is beginning to ship to customers.

If you haven't heard, it's Apple first credit card, which it launched in partnership with Goldman Sachs and MasterCard. There are two components: a digital card you can use immediately after you're approved that can be used wherever Apple Pay is accepted, and a back-up physical card that you can use everywhere else.

With the Apple Wallet app on an iPhone, Apple Card users can see their purchases, make payments and see cash back rewards that are automatically applied at the end of each day to a separate digital Apple Cash card. It's also where you can chat with support over iMessage, request a new card and more. While the benefits aren't amazing compared to other credit cards (you only get up to 3% cash back), the experience is really unique.

We're going to cover the experience more in-depth soon, but I wanted to write a quick post showing you how the setup process is unlike any credit card out there.

This is the FedEx package my Apple Card arrived in this morning.

My Apple Card arrived.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

It comes in this tiny cardboard box. Notice there aren't any big manuals talking about the travel benefits or points, which you might normally expect from a new credit card.

Some cardboard packaging holding my Apple Card.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Here's the card packaging. It's very Apple-y. Just white with a cut-out of the Apple logo.

The Apple Card envelope.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

And here's my card. Notice there's no account number on it. Everything is kept private inside the Apple Wallet app.

It doesn't come with a book discussing benefits, just this little envelope.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

It says I just need to hold my iPhone to the bottom to activate the card. I don't have to call anyone or visit a website. Apple doesn't have a support website for the Apple Card.

You activate it by tapping your iPhone to the bottom here, which is super fast.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

And here we go. I'm tapping my phone right to that spot:

Here's a GIF showing how quick activation is.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

That's it! The card is now active and I have a new option to use it where Apple Pay from my iPhone isn't accepted, or in places where it's easier to just give a card, like at restaurants.

My new Apple Card
Todd Haselton | CNBC

A bit about the card: I like the titanium. It feels solid. But so does the metal Chase credit card that I normally use.

The back doesn't have any personal information.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

I like that it just has my name on it and that my card number, expiration and CVV aren't on it at all. I don't have to worry too much if it's stolen, and I can request a new one right in the Apple Wallet app if that happens.

It's made of titanium.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

My colleague and I are going to be using the Apple Card more over the next few days, and we'll report back on what the experience is like, including a lot more on the software and support.

VIDEO3:1103:11
Goldman Sachs approves subprime customers for Apple credit cards—here's why
Power Lunch


