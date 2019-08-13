Microsoft poaches Samsung's chief medical officer to join its growing health team

Skip Navigation
CBS and Viacom reach merger deal

The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.

Trump just blinked in China trade war, Jim Chanos says

"Tell me why Xi should not continue to wait out The World's Greatest Negotiator, who keeps 'dealing' with himself?" says Jim Chanos.

Dow jumps 400 points as US delays China tariffs on cellphones,...

Stocks surged higher in a sudden move after the U.S. said it was delaying China tariffs until December 15 on some items.

Main yield curve nearly inverts

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.

USTR removes some items from China tariff list, delays others

The products with delayed tariffs include cellphones, laptop computers and "certain items of footwear and clothing," the USTR says.

The $1 trillion US budget deficit is a big reason the Fed may...

If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...

Hong Kong airport calm, after police clashed with protesters...

Riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong's airport late Tuesday night, moving into the terminal where the demonstrators had shut down operations at the...

Trump says he delayed tariffs because of concerns over Christmas...

The Trump administration announced hours earlier that it would delay until Dec. 15 some of the tariffs that were originally scheduled to come into effect on Sept. 1.

More signs point to a softer housing market, even as mortgage...

Builders and buyers alike are pulling back, even as mortgage rates fall to multiyear lows. The housing market is simply too pricey, and consumers are starting to worry about...

Silicon Valley execs are making early bets on the 2020 Democratic...

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff are backing multiple Democratic candidates in the 2020 presidential race.

These political super fans turn their activism into collector's...

For some collectors, political memorabilia is more than just a way to show support for candidates. It's about holding on to pieces of history.

Apple's AirPods will not escape Trump's China tariffs

The iPhone contributed less than half of Apple's revenue for the first time in seven years during its latest reported fiscal quarter. The iPhone's decline was offset by a 50%...

Tech

Microsoft poaches Samsung's chief medical officer to join its growing health team

Christina Farr@chrissyfarr
Key Points
  • Microsoft has been hiring from other large technology companies and health care companies to build out its health care team.
  • Its latest hire is David Rhew, a chief medical officer with Samsung Electronics. He will be Microsoft's chief medical officer.
  • Microsoft has been committed to bringing new technology to the health care sector for more than a decade, but has recently been ramping up its efforts under corporate vice president Peter Lee.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Digital-Life-Design conference in Munich, Germany, on January 16, 2017.
Tobias Hase | dpa | Getty Images

Microsoft has snapped up David Rhew from Samsung Electronics, where he worked as a chief medical officer overseeing the company's health efforts in the U.S.

Rhew will be Microsoft's new chief medical officer and work with a burgeoning health care team at Microsoft under its corporate vice president Peter Lee, the company announced in a blog post.

Microsoft in the spring snapped up Google Cloud's health lead Greg Moore. The company previously recruited Josh Mandel from Alphabet's life sciences group, Verily. Another key hire with a medical background is Jim Weinstein, who previously worked as the CEO of Dartmouth-Hitchcock's health system.

Microsoft started dipping its toe in the health care sector more than a decade ago, under a previous team led by veteran technologist Peter Neupert. It has been more transparent about its priorities than some of its competitors, such as Amazon and Alphabet, which involve selling cloud services into health care and working on partnerships related to bringing AI technology to hospitals. It also has a research team working on earlier-stage projects in fields like genomics, as deriving insights from DNA requires huge computational capacity and storage.

In recent months, the company has also announced large partnerships with the health care industry to signal that it intends to team up with incumbents rather than disrupt them. It recently announced plans to work with the local health system Providence to build a "hospital of the future," and it is working with Walgreens on new health care delivery models.

While at Samsung, Rhew's focus has spanned a number of different areas, ranging from portable CT scanners, ultrasound machines, diagnostics products, research and development and wearable computing. Samsung competes most closely with Apple in the wearables space, and the two companies have been looking to one-up each other to add novel bio-sensors to their devices, such as electrocardiograms and blood pressure monitoring.

Rhew also has a background in clinical decision support and opening up access to medical data, which aligns closely with Microsoft. The company had a product for years, called HealthVault, which is now shuttering. It was designed to help consumers store their medical information. And it recently teamed up with competing tech companies on an effort to open up medical claims information, which has not been easily available to consumers in the past.

