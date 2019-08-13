Red Lobster will not be selling 'terrible' plant-based seafood

If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...The Fedread more
The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.Technologyread more
CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to a merger, but the combined company still wants to get bigger. There might be several options for Shari Redstone, including Discovery,...Technologyread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.Bondsread more
The Canadian pot company missed earnings expectations and beat revenue expectations.Health and Scienceread more
Adaptive Biotechnologies shares fell by more than 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the biotech company posted a wider-than-expected loss in its first earnings report...Health and Scienceread more
"Tell me why Xi should not continue to wait out The World's Greatest Negotiator, who keeps 'dealing' with himself?" says Jim Chanos.Traderead more
Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, was being held on child sex trafficking charges at the time of his controversial death.Politicsread more
Stocks surged after the U.S. said it was delaying China tariffs until December 15 on some items.US Marketsread more
Alan Greenspan said nothing is stopping the U.S. from getting sucked into the global trend of negative yielding debt, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.The Fedread more
In a world full of negative yielding debt, hard assets like gold could become even more attractive.Market Insiderread more
Restaurant chains from Dunkin' to Burger King have added vegan hamburgers or sausages from Beyond Meat and its privately held rival Impossible Foods to their menus.
But the largest seafood chain in the world is not about to do the same for plant-based seafood products.
"Yes, we have looked into plant-based seafood — it was terrible. And no, we're not introducing it," Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup said in an interview.
While Lopdrup said that plant-based foods are dramatically healthier than red meat, he also quoted a Harvard School of Public Health professor who found that seafood is likely the most important food one can consume for health reasons.
"We believe we're already offering something that's more healthy than these plant-based foods," Lopdrup said, recommending the chain's Summer Power Bowl, which has quinoa rice, edamame, berries, almonds and choice of fish.
Dietitians might agree with him. They recommend eating less processed foods and choosing more whole foods.
Lopdrup didn't mention any companies by name, but those operating in the category include Ocean Hugger Foods and Atlantic Natural Foods, among others.
Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden, sold Red Lobster to investment firm Golden Gate Capital for $2.1 billion in 2014.
Since becoming an independent company, Red Lobster has focused on improving its food quality and investing in its off-premise business, which includes delivery. The seafood chain saw positive same-store sales growth in its last fiscal year.
"We're now at the point of growing restaurants again," Lopdrup said.