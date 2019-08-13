Samsung launches the 108-megapixel image sensor as it seeks to turn around its fortunes in China

Samsung logo is seen on an android mobile phone.

Samsung has had a rough time in China's smartphone market in the last few years.

Faced with intense competition from local players like Huawei and Xiaomi, the South Korean technology giant's market share has plunged to 1% in one of the world's largest smartphone markets.

But those same Chinese rivals — which have diminished Samsung's standing in smartphones — may also be the company's way back into China through components.

On Monday, Samsung introduced what it claimed to be the industry's first 108-megapixel image sensor for smartphone cameras which have a picture resolution equivalent to a "high-end DSLR camera."

The sensor will be featured in an upcoming Xiaomi phone this year, and highlights Samsung's strategy of winning market share in China's handset industry through innovative smartphone parts. Xiaomi previously used Sony sensors.

Samsung has already scored other wins, including with Chinese consumer electronics firm, Oppo, which recently decided to use the South Korean firm's image sensors.

"Samsung's market share in China is just 1%. However, with its strong component business, it is gaining foothold in China," Neil Shah, research director at Counterpoint Research, told CNBC.