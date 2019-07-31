Samsung says its second-quarter profit fell 56% from a year ago

Apple's services and wearables businesses are becoming increasingly critical for the company.Technologyread more
Ten presidential contenders, including progressive favorites Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, will face off Tuesday evening in Detroit for the first night of the...2020 Electionsread more
Samsung Electronics says its operating profit came in at 6.6 trillion Korean won, which was slightly better than the company's guidance.Technologyread more
The main product category picking up the slack for declining iPhone sales is what Apple calls "wearables" — the category including Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds, and...Technologyread more
The Apple Card will launch in August, Tim Cook said on Tuesday.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower Wednesday morning amid dampened expectations for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war. Meanwhile, investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's...Asia Marketsread more
Epstein, the former friend of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, is set to show at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.Politicsread more
The Trump administration's plan to reduce federal fuel economy standards may have become largely irrelevant, critics said Tuesday, after Colorado became the second state in a...Autosread more
Failure to reduce carbon emissions puts on average 14% of the companies' potential value at risk, according to a new analysis of corporate earnings profiles.Industrialsread more
As it gears up to try and convince Wall Street it's a tech company, WeWork is in talks to acquire software start-up SpaceIQ.Technologyread more
Apple's iPhone revenue came in at $25.99 billion in fiscal Q3 2019, down from $29.4 billion in the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street estimates.Technologyread more
Samsung Electronics said Wednesday that profits for the three months that ended June more than halved from a year earlier due to falling memory chip prices.
Operating profit for the quarter came in at 6.6 trillion Korean won ($5.6 billion), down 55.61% from the same period a year ago, the world's largest smartphone maker said. Its consolidated revenue was at 56.13 trillion won.
"The weakness and price declines in the memory chip market persisted as effects of inventory adjustments by major datacenter customers in the previous quarters continued, despite a limited recovery in demand," Samsung said in a news release.
Those numbers were slightly better than the guidance the company provided earlier this month.
Samsung said its semiconductor business posted consolidated revenue of 16.09 trillion won and an operating profit of 3.4 trillion won for the quarter, . The company said its memory unit saw increased demand despite weak market conditions.
For the second half of the year, Samsung said, "demand is expected to grow although the Company sees volatility in the overall industry due to increased external uncertainties."
Memory components, which are used in mobile handsets and enterprise servers, make up Samsung's main profit-making business.
This is the second consecutive quarter where the South Korean tech giant's operating profit more than halved from the same period a year earlier. In the three months that ended March, Samsung's profits fell about 60% on-year to 6.2 trillion Korean won ($5.3 billion).
The global semiconductor industry is undergoing a period of inventory adjustment that is keeping demand low and causing a supply glut, which is squeezing prices. Analysts have said they expect a recovery to get underway in 2020.
Last week, Samsung rival SK Hynix reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years, missing an industry estimate.
South Korean chipmakers have another cause for concern: An ongoing dispute between Japan and South Korea resulted in Tokyo restricting exports of crucial high-tech materials that are used by the likes of Samsung and SK Hynix to make chips and smartphone displays.
While the short-term impact of the restriction is expected to be limited due to high inventory levels, analysts have said companies may face longer term difficulties in sourcing for alternatives. While that could potentially help push up chip prices, it is likely to make smartphones and other electronics more expensive.
— Reuters contributed to this report.