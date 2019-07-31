Samsung says its second-quarter profit fell 56% from a year ago

A South Korean flag, left, and Samsung Electronics Co. flag fly outside the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday that profits for the three months that ended June more than halved from a year earlier due to falling memory chip prices.

Operating profit for the quarter came in at 6.6 trillion Korean won ($5.6 billion), down 55.61% from the same period a year ago, the world's largest smartphone maker said. Its consolidated revenue was at 56.13 trillion won.

"The weakness and price declines in the memory chip market persisted as effects of inventory adjustments by major datacenter customers in the previous quarters continued, despite a limited recovery in demand," Samsung said in a news release.

Those numbers were slightly better than the guidance the company provided earlier this month.

Samsung said its semiconductor business posted consolidated revenue of 16.09 trillion won and an operating profit of 3.4 trillion won for the quarter, . The company said its memory unit saw increased demand despite weak market conditions.

For the second half of the year, Samsung said, "demand is expected to grow although the Company sees volatility in the overall industry due to increased external uncertainties."

Memory components, which are used in mobile handsets and enterprise servers, make up Samsung's main profit-making business.