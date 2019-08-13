10 ways connected technology has changed the homes we live in

DuKai photographer | Moment | Getty Images

From tablets and laptops to smart televisions, the 21st century household is often packed with gadgets and devices. CNBC takes a look at 10 technological developments that have become integral parts of many people's home lives.

Broadband

The advent of high-speed broadband in the home means that dial-up connections are, for most people, now a nostalgic memory. Today, people with broadband in their home can stream movies and music, browse the internet, make video calls and download large files quickly.



Having a reliable, fast broadband connection also acts as a gateway to other modern devices that have been designed to, in theory, make our lives easier or more entertaining.

Connected TVs

In many households, smart TVs have sounded the death knell for DVD and video players. TVs that connect to a fast internet can, among other things, stream movies, television programs and music as well as browse the web. In the U.K., regulator Ofcom says that smart TVs were in 42% of households in 2017, compared to just 5% in 2012.

Gaming

Compared to today, console and PC users during the 90s and early 2000s were relatively restricted when it came to online gaming. The introduction of fast internet connections and development of consoles such as Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation means that gamers can now face off against players from across the globe with ease. This has led to a boom in E-sports, with the world's best players earning huge financial rewards for their exploits in games such as Fortnite and Street Fighter. One 16-year-old, Kyle Giersdorf of Pennsylvania, recently won $3 million playing Fortnite.

Smart meter

U.K. energy regulator Ofgem describes smart meters as devices that can "give consumers near real time information on energy use."



The idea is that, by seeing how much energy they are using, consumers will be able to "better manage their energy use, save money and reduce emissions."

Streaming

Whether it's on a cell phone, tablet, laptop or the aforementioned smart TV, streaming has revolutionized the way we consume media. For a fee, services such as Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video offer instant access to television programs and movies. Platforms such as Spotify and Tidal do the same for music.

Virtual assistants

Whether it's Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri or Google's Home, virtual assistants are becoming a common sight in many homes. These pieces of kit react to voice commands to undertake a range of tasks, from playing music and providing weather forecasts to recipe advice.



To put things in perspective, users can control more than 30,000 different connected devices, from TVs and lights to thermostats, using Google Home.

Smart ovens

The ovens we use to cook our food may look more or less the same as they did decades ago, but the kit inside them is changing. Today's smart ovens can be controlled using verbal commands, turned on and off remotely and send users notifications when food has been cooked.

Robotic vacuums

A variety of major companies, including Dyson, Hoover and Miele, offer robot vacuums. These devices take the elbow grease out of cleaning, moving around homes and sucking up dirt and dust autonomously.



And while a robot vacuum may be convenient, in some cases they do arouse suspicion. In April, armed deputies in Oregon were called to a property after reports of an intruder, only to find that their suspect was in fact a Roomba vacuum cleaner going about its business.

Smart locks

For some, locks that don't require keys to open them are becoming a convenient way of securing property.



These locks can be controlled using an app or by entering a passcode and are beginning to open up a number of secondary applications.



In July, U.K. supermarket Waitrose announced it would be expanding the trial of its "While You're Away" delivery service. Yale smart-lock technology gives Waitrose delivery drivers access to a customer's home. The customer sets a temporary access code for their lock, which is sent to Waitrose through a secure app.

Smart doorbells

