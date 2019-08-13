Why activist investor Carl Icahn is taking a big stake in 11-year-old 'big data' company Cloudera

The latest target of Carl Icahn, an investor famous for his activist-takeover campaigns, is Cloudera, a troubled enterprise-software company that recently combined with its biggest rival.

Icahn has taken aim at a company that's not nearly as richly valued as other technology names. Cloudera's market cap is less than $2 billion, and it had a price-to-sales multiple of 2.6 for its current fiscal year, according to Refinitiv, while comparable small-cap enterprise software companies MongoDB and Twilio boast multiples of 16.4 and 14.5 respectively.

Cloudera is available at a discount for a few reasons: The person who took it public has left, and big cloud companies like Amazon are picking up business on Cloudera's turf.

Cloudera shares rose after Icahn's position in Cloudera became public on Aug. 1. "The Reporting Persons acquired their positions in the Shares in the belief that the Shares were undervalued," Icahn and Co. wrote in the regulatory filing revealing the ownership stake.

On Monday the company said that as a result of an agreement with Icahn, two employees of Icahn Enterprises, Nicholas Graziano and Jesse Lynn, will join Cloudera's board. Icahn and his affiliates now own more than 18% of the company, whose market cap is below $2 billion.

Cloudera declined comment. Icahn could not immediately be reached for comment.