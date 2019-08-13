Why more tech companies are launching 'lite' apps

The Facebook app is displayed on the screen of an iPhone.

Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and even LinkedIn have pushed out "lite" versions — smaller and simpler iterations of their platforms — and that has everything to do with emerging markets, analysts say.

Last month, Spotify Lite officially launched in 36 markets, while Tinder has announced plans to launch its own "lite" app.

With around 6.5 billion people living in developing economies, there's a lot of potential for technology firms to tap on — but they need to take a different approach because of technological limitations in those markets, according to analysts.

Users in the developing world typically use basic mobile phones, instead of larger or more advanced devices, but that poses a problem amid increasingly advanced apps. Aside from taking up space in devices, full versions of apps have many features that take time to load, while others gobble up large amounts of mobile data.

"Smartphone penetration has been growing quickly in emerging markets ... but the limits on data consumption and connectivity can be challenging for users," said Jun Wen Woo, a senior analyst at IHS Markit.

A Pew Research Center survey reported that a median of 27% of adults in 11 emerging market countries say they have a smartphone, but not a tablet or computer at home. In the U.S., nearly 75% of adults own desktops or laptops, while around 50% own tablet computers.

The prevalence of fixed-broadband internet access is also lower in developing countries, while mobile data continues to be expensive for users in those markets, according to a 2017 GSM Association report.

"Tech companies are offering Lite apps to tailor their services to data-conscious users," Woo said.

The type of device also matters, said Adrian Lee, a senior director and analyst at Gartner. Consumers in emerging markets generally use entry-level, slower smartphones which means users are likely to be limited in the number of applications they can download and run smoothly on a regular basis, he pointed out.

Network infrastructure also lags behind the developed world, leading to slower internet speeds and a less pleasant experience for users.

"When we travel, for example, when we use WiFi (in) different other places, you realize that some WiFis work better and some don't," said Naveen Mishra, associate director for ICT at Frost & Sullivan.