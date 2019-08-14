Franklin Templeton fund manager lost $1.8 billion in one day on Argentina bets: Financial Times

Skip Navigation
Dow plunges 650 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

Financials near correction as banks, insurers and money managers...

Declines in several top U.S. bank stocks push the entire financial sector into a correction as Morgan Stanley, Citi and others slide.

Recession signal could put more pressure on the Fed to keep...

With economic signals getting even more negative, questions are bound to arise over whether the central bank will act even more aggressively.

Main yield curve inverts as 2-year yield tops 10-year rate

A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.

WeWork has a complex business in China, which it cites 173 times...

WeWork owns 59% of ChinaCo, its joint venture in China, where it has an expanding footprint.

Janet Yellen says yield curve inversion may be false recession...

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen said the yield curve inversion is a "less good signal" of an eventual recession.

Bond markets are sending one big global recession warning

The U.S. yield curve move is not an isolated incident — bond markets globally are reeling.

Twitter is finally embracing change, and it seems to be working

Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour on Tuesday said the company is being super intentional about delivering substantial changes to its product experience.

WeWork offers a romantic vision in its IPO filing — alongside...

WeWork uses aspirational language to brand its business of providing flexible office leases, a strategy that has lured billions in funding.

Novartis fires brother scientists alleged to be involved in data...

Brian Kaspar and Allan Kaspar, brothers who were previously the chief scientific officer and head of research at AveXis, "have not been involved in any operations at AveXis...

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Macy's, Citigroup, Canada...

Check out the companies making headlines midday on Wednesday:

WeWork warns it may have violated Securities Act when its CEO...

CEO Adam Neumann gave interviews to Business Insider and Axios in May, just months before WeWork's S-1 became public, which may violate the SEC's quiet period rules.

Franklin Templeton fund manager lost $1.8 billion in one day on Argentina bets: Financial Times

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
A view of Exchange house in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Argentina Peso weakened substantially after Primary Presidential Elections.
Federico Rotter | NurPhoto | Getty Images

A star fund manager at Franklin Templeton lost $1.8 billion on Monday due to the market slide in Argentina, according to the Financial Times.

Michael Hasenstab, a fixed-income fund manager, had several large positions in the Argentina bond market. The financial markets in the country plunged after a surprise result in primary elections. President Mauricio Macri, the center-right incumbent, lost by a larger than expected margin, raising concerns about populist leaders gaining control of the country.

Argentina's stock market lost more than 30% on Monday, and the Argentine peso also fell significantly.

Several funds run by Hasenstab had large positions in Argentine bonds, creating a cumulative loss of nearly $1.8 billion for the day, according to Financial Times calculations.

Franklin Templeton reported that it had roughly $715 billion in assets under management as of June 30. The company declined to comment.

  • But the U.S. curve move is not isolated — bond markets globally are reeling, with the U.S. 30-year bond yield falling to a record 2.015%; the U.K. curve inverted and German bund yields going deeper into record negative territory.