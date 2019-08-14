Huawei employees intercepted encrypted messages to help African governments spy on political opponents, says WSJ

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow plunges 600 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

US Marketsread more

Bond markets are sending one big global recession warning

The U.S. yield curve move is not an isolated incident — bond markets globally are reeling.

Market Insiderread more

Main yield curve inverts as 2-year yield tops 10-year rate

A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.

Bondsread more

WeWork warns it may have violated Securities Act when its CEO...

CEO Adam Neumann gave interviews to Business Insider and Axios in May, just months before WeWork's S-1 became public, which may violate the SEC's quiet period rules.

Technologyread more

Macy's CEO: Shoppers have 'no appetite' for price increases from...

"We are working with our sourcing and tariff partners to mitigate the risk between vendors and our margins," CEO Jeff Gennette told CNBC in an interview Wednesday morning.

Retailread more

The hottest Dow stock this month may be ready to take a tumble,...

McDonald's may be setting up for a McBust. One technician breaks down the charts.

Trading Nationread more

Jim Cramer is not worried about the yield curve, says Warren...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says the strength of the consumer sector and Warren Buffett's confidence in back stocks are key reasons not to overreact to the yield curve inversion.

Marketsread more

These stocks are dependable winners after the yield curve inverts

Utilities and consumer staples are the best performing sectors after a yield curve inversion.

Investingread more

Money moves to avoid during market volatility

Roller coaster moves in the market might tempt you to obsessively watch your investments or even adjust your holdings. Behavioral finance expert Dan Ariely says those are some...

Personal Financeread more

WeWork reveals massive $900 million loss in filing to go public

WeWork releases its much-anticipated IPO prospectus, joining a flurry of tech companies going public in 2019.

Technologyread more

Wilbur Ross: US economy will see a boost when Boeing 737 Max...

"Take for example the most recent quarter," says the Commerce secretary, "problems with the 737 Max probably took something like 0.4%" off GDP.

Airlinesread more

Huawei employees helped African governments spy on opponents,...

A Wall Street Journal investigation found that Huawei employees helped governments in Uganda and Zambia spy on political opponents.

Technologyread more
Tech

Huawei employees intercepted encrypted messages to help African governments spy on political opponents, says WSJ

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • A Wall Street Journal investigation found that Huawei employees helped governments in Uganda and Zambia spy on political opponents.
  • The investigation did not find evidence that executives in China were aware of or approved the activities.
  • The U.S. government has previously expressed concerns that Huawei's technology could be used by the Chinese government for espionage. 
Ren Zhengfei, founder and chief executive officer of Huawei Technologies, left, speaks during an interview at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China, in January.
Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Huawei employees helped African governments spy on political opponents by using cell data to track their location and intercepting encrypted communications and social media, a Wall Street Journal investigation found.

The report, which did not find evidence that Huawei executives in China were aware of or approved the activities in Africa, could still add ammunition to the U.S. government's allegations that Huawei could be used for espionage on behalf of the Chinese government. Huawei has denied these claims, but the U.S. has remained wary of the smartphone maker, with the Department of Justice filing criminal charges in two separate cases in January, alleging its CFO committed wire fraud and violated U.S. sanctions on Iran and that the company stole trade secrets from T-Mobile.

The WSJ investigation did not find evidence of spying activity by or on behalf of the Chinese government in Africa. It also did not find any unique features in Huawei's technology that allowed spying activity to occur.

In two separate cases in Uganda and Zambia, the Journal found that Huawei employees used its technology to aid domestic spying on behalf of governments in those countries. Huawei technicians working in Uganda's police headquarters office used Pegasus spyware made by Israei company NSO Group to crack into the encrypted messages of a rapper-turned-activist named Bobi Wine, the Journal investigation found. A cyber team based at the Ugandan police headquarters asked the Huawei technicians for help after failing to access the encrypted messages using the spyware, security officials told the Journal.

Pegasus spyware is now being sold by a number of cyper-security firms, according to the Journal. NSO Group has previously said it has a process for determining which governments it sells to, with an emphasis on selling to those fighting terrorism or crime. If its spyware is being sold by other firms, it is unclear which companies are selling it, and whether they are making similar determinations.

The NSO Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNBC.

Huawei did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment, but a spokesperson told the Journal in a statement that the company has "never been engaged in 'hacking' activities."

"Huawei rejects completely these unfounded and inaccurate allegations against our business operations," the spokesperson told the Journal. "Our internal investigation shows clearly that Huawei and its employees have not been engaged in any of the activities alleged. We have neither the contracts, nor the capabilities, to do so."

Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal.

-CNBC's Kate Fazzini contributed to this report.

WATCH: Senator Marsha Blackburn explains why she thinks Huawei is a security risk

VIDEO7:3407:34
Senator Marsha Blackburn explains why she thinks Huawei is a security risk
Squawk Box

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.