'CRAZY INVERTED YIELD CURVE!' — Trump rips 'clueless Jay Powell' and the Fed as the market slides

Dow plunges 750 points after bond market flashes a recession...

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.

Trump rips 'clueless Jay Powell' and the Fed as the market slides

Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic problem.

Main yield curve inverts as 2-year yield tops 10-year rate

A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.

Consumers are America's not so secret weapon to lift economy

With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.

Global firms are sounding the alarm as Hong Kong protests...

Two months of protests in Hong Kong are starting to take a toll on some of the largest global companies, adding to a host of geopolitical concerns as the U.S.-China trade war...

Financials near correction as banks, insurers and money managers...

Declines in several top U.S. bank stocks push the entire financial sector into a correction as Morgan Stanley, Citi and others slide.

Recession signal could put more pressure on the Fed to keep...

With economic signals getting even more negative, questions are bound to arise over whether the central bank will act even more aggressively.

Retail stocks hit decade lows on the heels of Macy's dismal...

Shares of retailers Nordstrom, Kohl's, Dilliard's and J.C. Penney tank after Macy's lowered its profit outlook in an earnings miss.

Janet Yellen says yield curve inversion may be false recession...

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen said the yield curve inversion is a "less good signal" of an eventual recession.

Overstock plunges for a third straight day after CEO comments on...

Shares of Overstock fell for the third day in a row following CEO Patrick Byrne's comments on the 'Deep State.'

WeWork has a complex business in China, which it cites 173 times...

WeWork owns 59% of ChinaCo, its joint venture in China, where it has an expanding footprint.

Bond markets are sending one big global recession warning

The U.S. yield curve move is not an isolated incident — bond markets globally are reeling.

Politics

'CRAZY INVERTED YIELD CURVE!' — Trump rips 'clueless Jay Powell' and the Fed as the market slides

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
VIDEO1:0301:03
Trump: Our problem's with the Fed, not China
Closing Bell

President Donald Trump blamed the Federal Reserve for mounting fears about a slowing U.S. economy on Wednesday as he defended his administration's trade war with China. 

In a pair of tweets, the president argued the central bank and its "clueless" Chair Jay Powell have dragged on the U.S. economy. He also blamed the Fed for the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury moving higher than the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury — a possible recession indicator that contributed to U.S. stock indexes dropping more than 2.5% on Wednesday. 

"CRAZY INVERTED YIELD CURVE!" the president wrote. "We should easily be reaping big Rewards & Gains, but the Fed is holding us back. We will Win!" 

Trump also claimed "we are winning, big time" in his administration's trade conflict with the world's second largest economy. "China is not our problem," but rather "our problem is with the Fed" and its interest rate policy, he said. 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.