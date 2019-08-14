US Treasury yields mixed as recession signal nears inversion

China's Foreign Ministry said leading American officials are "anxious" to "instigate and see chaos" in Hong Kong.China Politicsread more
If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...The Fedread more
China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0312 per dollar on Wednesday — stronger than Tuesday's fixing, and stronger than what analysts had...Asia FXread more
The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.Technologyread more
After a rough 2018, Tencent has seen something of a revival this year as its gaming business gets back on track. Analysts are bullish about the company's other areas of growth...Technologyread more
Shares of Cathay Pacific rebounded in Wednesday morning trade, but "much uncertainty" remains ahead in the market, according to Luya You of Bocom International.Airlinesread more
Amazon claimed this week its facial recognition software, Rekognition, can now detect a person's fear on top of accurately identifying other emotions.Technologyread more
Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com sees a business opportunity in factories that have been affected by trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, the company's...Technologyread more
CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to a merger, but the combined company still wants to get bigger. There might be several options for Shari Redstone, including Discovery,...Technologyread more
"Using the sword of the law to stop violence and restore order is overwhelmingly the most important and urgent task for Hong Kong!" a front-page commentary on the overseas...China Politicsread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.Bondsread more
U.S. government debt yields were mixed Wednesday morning, as global trade developments offered much-needed relief for markets gripped by political and economic uncertainty.
At around 03:15 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6642%, just above that on the 2-year security at 1.6298%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at around 2.1381%.
It comes after the White House delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports in the previous session, easing trade concerns between the world's two largest economies.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the move was designed to avoid any potential impact on holiday shopping ahead of Christmas season. He added China would very much like to make a trade deal.
The traditionally watched 2-year and 10-year Treasury curve was approximately 2 basis points away from inversion on Wednesday, a phenomenon heralded by many as a recession indicator. Market participants are now demanding higher interest rates on short-term debt than they are longer term debt, an event known as an "inverted yield curve."
On Tuesday, the spread between the two yields narrowed to just 1 basis point. A basis point is one hundredth of one percent.
Investors often give the spread between the 10-year and the 2-year special attention because inversions of that part of the curve have preceded every recession over the past 50 years, albeit it often took months even years before an economic downturn hit.
On the data front, import prices for July will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET.
There are no major Treasury auctions scheduled on Wednesday.
— CNBC's Thomas Franck contributed to this report.