US Treasury yields mixed as recession signal nears inversion

U.S. government debt yields were mixed Wednesday morning, as global trade developments offered much-needed relief for markets gripped by political and economic uncertainty.

At around 03:15 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6642%, just above that on the 2-year security at 1.6298%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at around 2.1381%.

It comes after the White House delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports in the previous session, easing trade concerns between the world's two largest economies.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the move was designed to avoid any potential impact on holiday shopping ahead of Christmas season. He added China would very much like to make a trade deal.