US yield curve at flattest level since 2007 amid risk-off sentiment

U.S. government debt yields were lower Tuesday morning, as concerns about protests in Hong Kong and an Argentine currency crash prompted investors to stampede into perceived "safe-haven" assets.

At around 04:15 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6369%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.1124%.

Market focus is largely attuned to selling in regional markets, after protesters forced Hong Kong's main airport to cancel all flights on Monday.

The protests, which first started in June to rally against an extradition bill to mainland China, have morphed into a democracy movement.

Meanwhile, a possible return to interventionist policies in Buenos Aires roiled the Argentine market in the previous session. It came after President Mauricio Macri, the business friendly center-right incumbent, lost by a far bigger margin than expected in presidential primaries.

Alongside worries about the prospect of a drawn-out U.S.-China trade war, these fears drove investors away from riskier assets.

Safe-haven harbors — such as bonds, gold and the Japanese yen — are typically sought to limit one's exposure to losses in the event of a sharp market downturn.