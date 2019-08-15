Cramer: Expect more volatility until the bond market finds some stability

Economists ratcheted up their GDP forecasts for the third quarter to a median 2.1% on Thursday.Bondsread more
Earlier, Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos called the conglomerate "a bigger fraud than Enron."Marketsread more
Nvidia's revenue was down year over year again, but it still beat estimates, sending the stock upward.Technologyread more
GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."Marketsread more
The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."Marketsread more
The FBI and a Justice Department watchdog are continuing to probe the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.Politicsread more
The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after interest rates on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys inverted.Bondsread more
The subpoenas were revealed as Lewandowski stoked speculation that he was considering a Senate bid in New Hampshire against incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.2020 Electionsread more
"As long as Treasury yields keep plummeting, investors will remain unsure of themselves," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Seidman, a General Electric board director and chair of its audit committee, told CNBC on Thursday that Harry Markopolos' report is "full of misleading, inaccurate and...Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.Market Insiderread more
The stock market will continue to be volatile until the bond market finds some stability, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.
Investors, however, "took a step in the right direction" in the day of mixed trading, he said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed nearly 100 points the day after suffering its worst session of 2019. The S&P 500 rose 0.25% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.09%.
"As long as Treasury yields keep plummeting, investors will remain unsure of themselves. At least today, they finally found some stocks to buy along with bonds," the "Mad Money" host said. "It's just that they're the wrong stocks, the recession stocks, not the kind of leaders we want to get behind."
Discretionary stocks, whose underlying companies perform well during an economic slowdown, were able to rally. Names like Kimberly-Clark rose 1.87% and Procter & Gamble gained 1.38%, he noted.
"Think the foods, the drugs, and the turbo-charged secular growth stories that can transcend the entire business cycle, which there are very, very few," he said.
Big tech and industrial equities, on the other hand, continued to slide. Shares of Cisco tumbled nearly 8% after the company reported revenue in China plunged 25% in the last quarter and delivered a forecast below analyst estimates. The earnings report revealed markets overseas are weakening, Cramer said.
Additionally, he said, foreign investors want out of the low returns that their bond markets are yielding, he continued. German Government Bonds, for example, are all sporting negative returns. U.K. Government Bonds are yielding less than 1%. U.S. Treasurys continue to fall, but their yields range from mid- to high-1%.
"Investors in the rest of the world are ... are swapping out of the debased euro and their lousy bonds with negative interest rates so they can have it their way in our market," Cramer said. "When long-term interest rates plummet like this, it's not just a product of demand from overseas. It's also a sign of fear, fear that we're going into a recession."
Still, the American economy is robust with low unemployment, he said.
Walmart turned in a top and bottom line beat and raised guidance in its second quarter, a sign that the American consumer is still spending money. The stock jumped more than 6%. That juxtaposes the more daunting results that Macy's turned in on Wednesday.
Cramer said he trusts that Walmart is telling a better story about the economy than Macy's.
"So, which is it, a boom or a bust?" he asked. "I think that's an entirely false false dichotomy. The truth is, we're muddling along."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com