Cisco falls on soft guidance

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.US Marketsread more
Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic problem.Politicsread more
A recession occurs, on average, 22 months following such an inversion, according to Credit Suisse.Bondsread more
With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.Market Insiderread more
Two months of protests in Hong Kong are starting to take a toll on some of the largest global companies, adding to a host of geopolitical concerns as the U.S.-China trade war...Investingread more
Declines in several top U.S. bank stocks push the entire financial sector into a correction as Morgan Stanley, Citi and others slide.Marketsread more
With economic signals getting even more negative, questions are bound to arise over whether the central bank will act even more aggressively.The Fedread more
Shares of retailers Nordstrom, Kohl's, Dilliard's and J.C. Penney tank after Macy's lowered its profit outlook in an earnings miss.Retailread more
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen said the yield curve inversion is a "less good signal" of an eventual recession.Marketsread more
Shares of Overstock fell for the third day in a row following CEO Patrick Byrne's comments on the 'Deep State.'Technologyread more
Cisco shares fell 7% after hours on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and weaker-than-expected guidance. It had already dropped 4% during the day on a disastrous day for stocks.
Here's what the company reported:
Revenue grew 6% on an annualized basis in the quarter, according to a statement.
The majority of Cisco's revenue comes from sales of data center networking products, including switches and routers. That business is represented by Cisco's Infrastructure Platforms segment, which came up with quarterly revenue of $7.88 billion, above the $7.84 billion consensus among analyst polled by FactSet.
The Applications segment had $1.49 billion in revenue, in line with the $1.49 billion FactSet analyst consensus. Cisco's Security business contributed $714 million in revenue, less than $739.9 million FactSet consensus estimate.
Heading into the report, some analysts expressed concerns about Cisco given storage hardware company NetApp's decision to lower its fiscal-year guidance at the beginning of August.
"We expect a large portion of NetApp's headwinds to have limited implications for Cisco, except for cautious spending from large accounts which we believe Cisco is well positioned to offset through a strong product cycle and broader customer exposure," JP Morgan analysts led by Samik Chatterjee wrote in a Monday note.
Cisco's broad customer base could help the company weather softer macroeconomic conditions, wrote the JP Morgan analysts, who have an overweight rating on Cisco stock.
In the quarter Cisco announced new Wi-Fi products and a plan to acquire Acacia Communications for $2.6 billion.
As for guidance, Cisco said it expects to report 80 to 82 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items, and flat to 2% revenue growth in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were looking for 83 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items, and $13.40 billion in revenue, or 2.5% growth, for that period.
Shares of the company are up 17% since the beginning of the year.
Executives will discuss the results on a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
