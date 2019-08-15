Read the full report from the Madoff whistleblower accusing GE of an Enron-like fraud

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
GE says in a statement that Madoff whistleblower's allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."Marketsread more
Whistleblower Harry Markopolos released a new report about General Electric, saying the company is using some of the same accounting tricks as Enron.Financeread more
"We hope the U.S. side will meet China half-way, and implement the consensus reached by the two leaders during their meeting in Osaka," China's spokesperson at the foreign...Politicsread more
Stock futures posted strong gains Monday following indications that Chinese negotiators may be willing to compromise with the U.S. on trade.Marketsread more
Stephen Roach, senior fellow at Yale, suggests the global problems are too big for the Federal Reserve to handle.Trading Nationread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on ThursdayInvestingread more
The Empire State manufacturing survey posted a 4.8 reading, while the Philadelphia business survey came in at 16.8, both well above expectations.Economyread more
The Pulitzer Prize-winning foreign affairs columnist says tariffs were not the way to go, but China's trade practices need to be checked.Politicsread more
U.S. consumers spent more at retail stores and restaurants in July.Economyread more
CEO Doug McMillon says Walmart wants to "strengthen our processes ... and create an even safer environment in our stores."Retailread more
Enron whistleblower Harry Markopolos released a report on General Electric on Thursday alleging the company is hiding financial problems.
Before the report was made public, GE said, in a statement, "we have never met, spoken to or had contact with this person. While we can't comment on the detailed content of a report that we haven't seen, the allegations we have heard are entirely false and misleading."
GE pointed out that Markopolos gave an unnamed hedge fund he's working with access to the report ahead of time. Markopolos told the WSJ he's also given it to securities regulators.
Shares of GE fell more than 4% in premarket trading.