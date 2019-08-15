Read the full report from the Madoff whistleblower accusing GE of an Enron-like fraud

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, GE, Tapestry,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

GE shares drop after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos raises...

GE says in a statement that Madoff whistleblower's allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

Read the full report from the Madoff whistleblower on GE

Whistleblower Harry Markopolos released a new report about General Electric, saying the company is using some of the same accounting tricks as Enron.

China softens stance on trade after saying it has to take...

"We hope the U.S. side will meet China half-way, and implement the consensus reached by the two leaders during their meeting in Osaka," China's spokesperson at the foreign...

Stocks set for strong open after China says it hopes to meet...

Stock futures posted strong gains Monday following indications that Chinese negotiators may be willing to compromise with the U.S. on trade.

Bond market recession signal reflects US-China trade war damage:...

Stephen Roach, senior fellow at Yale, suggests the global problems are too big for the Federal Reserve to handle.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Alphabet, Levi Strauss,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

New York, Philadelphia business indexes show solid gains despite...

The Empire State manufacturing survey posted a 4.8 reading, while the Philadelphia business survey came in at 16.8, both well above expectations.

'The game had to called' — Friedman praises Trump for taking...

The Pulitzer Prize-winning foreign affairs columnist says tariffs were not the way to go, but China's trade practices need to be checked.

US retail sales rose solidly in July in a sign of consumer...

U.S. consumers spent more at retail stores and restaurants in July.

Walmart CEO is 'encouraged' by support for stronger gun...

CEO Doug McMillon says Walmart wants to "strengthen our processes ... and create an even safer environment in our stores."

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Futures swing; 30-year yield hits historic lows; China threatens tariff countermeasures; Hong Kong unveils economic stimulus; Walmart shares surge on earnings

Finance

Read the full report from the Madoff whistleblower accusing GE of an Enron-like fraud

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • Harry Markopolos releases a report on General Electric alleging the company is hiding financial problems.
  • GE points out that Markopolos gave an unnamed hedge fund he's working with access to the report ahead of time.
The General Electric Co. logo is seen on the company's corporate headquarters building in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. July 23, 2019
Alwyn Scott | Reuters

Enron whistleblower Harry Markopolos released a report on General Electric on Thursday alleging the company is hiding financial problems.

Before the report was made public, GE said, in a statement, "we have never met, spoken to or had contact with this person. While we can't comment on the detailed content of a report that we haven't seen, the allegations we have heard are entirely false and misleading."

GE pointed out that Markopolos gave an unnamed hedge fund he's working with access to the report ahead of time. Markopolos told the WSJ he's also given it to securities regulators.

Shares of GE fell more than 4% in premarket trading.

Read the full 175-page report from Markopolos here.