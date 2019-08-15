The Apple Card has no numbers on it — here's how to find them to buy stuff online

GE says in a statement that Madoff whistleblower's allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."Marketsread more
People are now starting to get their new Apple Cards, which offer a physical option for payments that would otherwise be made through Apple Pay on an iPhone. The Apple Card doesn't have any numbers printed on it, which is an added security feature in case you lose it.
You won't see the account number, your expiration date or the CVV number. Instead, all of those numbers buried inside the Apple Wallet application on your iPhone, safe from prying eyes.
If you want to make a payment online through a retailer that doesn't have Apple Pay, you need to know where your number, expiration date and CVV code are.
Here's how to find them.
Now you'll see a list with all of the details you can use to make payments where Apple Pay isn't accepted. You'll see your full card number, the expiration date and your security code. Also, there's an option to request a new card number should you feel that your account has been compromised.
You'll see four digits representing your physical card. This is what you can present to someone if they need to process a return for a purchase made in person with your physical card. That's because your "card number" associated with your physical card is different from the digital one used for purchases made with Apple Pay.