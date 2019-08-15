The Apple Card has no numbers on it — here's how to find them to buy stuff online

People are now starting to get their new Apple Cards, which offer a physical option for payments that would otherwise be made through Apple Pay on an iPhone. The Apple Card doesn't have any numbers printed on it, which is an added security feature in case you lose it.

You won't see the account number, your expiration date or the CVV number. Instead, all of those numbers buried inside the Apple Wallet application on your iPhone, safe from prying eyes.

If you want to make a payment online through a retailer that doesn't have Apple Pay, you need to know where your number, expiration date and CVV code are.

Here's how to find them.