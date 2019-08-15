The Apple Card has no numbers on it — here's how to find them to buy stuff online

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

GE shares drop after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos raises...

GE says in a statement that Madoff whistleblower's allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

Marketsread more

Read the full report from the Madoff whistleblower on GE

Whistleblower Harry Markopolos released a new report about General Electric, saying the company is using some of the same accounting tricks as Enron.

Financeread more

Dow turns negative as it struggles to rebound from worst day of...

Stocks were trading around the flat line on Thursday, struggling to rebound from the steep losses in the previous session.

Marketsread more

Trump, Navarro are the only officials in the White House blaming...

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."

Marketsread more

China softens stance on trade after saying it has to take...

"We hope the U.S. side will meet China half-way, and implement the consensus reached by the two leaders during their meeting in Osaka," China's spokesperson at the foreign...

Politicsread more

CEO of Cisco says state-owned enterprises in China shunned them

Chinese government-controlled enterprises are opting to work with local vendors rather than American-owned companies, says Cisco Systems CEO Chuck Robbins.

Technologyread more

Trump clarifies 'personal meeting' tweet, suggests Xi should meet...

Less than a day earlier, Trump appeared to propose that a "personal meeting" between himself and Xi could bring a speedy end to "the Hong Kong problem."

Politicsread more

Investors should be more worried when the yield curve steepens...

Many are worried that the inversion in the yield curve is a scary recession warning, but in fact, it can be even scarier when the curve reverses and begins to steepen again....

Market Insiderread more

Here's which stocks win when volatility spikes on Wall Street

Here are the top performing ETFs following spikes in volatility, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho.

Investingread more

'This is not 2008' — Cramer says a recession should not be a...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says Wall Street should not assume a recession is on the horizon.

Economyread more

Options traders bet on even more volatility flooding the market

When the market is in the grips of a roller-coaster ride and worrisome headlines keep swirling, what can you bet on? In a volatile market, the answer for one trader is: bet on...

Options Actionread more

Falling mortgage rates boost homebuilder confidence, but not new...

The nation's homebuilders are feeling better about their business, as falling mortgage rates help more buyers afford homes. They are still not, however, building enough homes...

Real Estateread more
Tech

The Apple Card has no numbers on it — here's how to find them to buy stuff online

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • The Apple Card doesn't have any numbers on the front.
  • That means if you want to make a purchase online where you need to enter in your card number, security code and expiration date, you have to look in the Wallet app on your iPhone.
  • Here's how to find your Apple Card number to make purchases.
Titanium Apple Card
Source: Apple

People are now starting to get their new Apple Cards, which offer a physical option for payments that would otherwise be made through Apple Pay on an iPhone. The Apple Card doesn't have any numbers printed on it, which is an added security feature in case you lose it.

You won't see the account number, your expiration date or the CVV number. Instead, all of those numbers buried inside the Apple Wallet application on your iPhone, safe from prying eyes.

If you want to make a payment online through a retailer that doesn't have Apple Pay, you need to know where your number, expiration date and CVV code are.

Here's how to find them.

How to find your Apple Card number

  • Open the Wallet app on your iPhone.
  • Select the Apple Card.
  • Tap the ellipsis button (the menu) on the top-right.
  • Choose "Card Information."
  • Verify your identity using Face ID, Touch ID or your iPhone's passcode.

Now you'll see a list with all of the details you can use to make payments where Apple Pay isn't accepted. You'll see your full card number, the expiration date and your security code. Also, there's an option to request a new card number should you feel that your account has been compromised.

You'll see four digits representing your physical card. This is what you can present to someone if they need to process a return for a purchase made in person with your physical card. That's because your "card number" associated with your physical card is different from the digital one used for purchases made with Apple Pay.

VIDEO2:2902:29
Apple card first for Goldman Sachs
The Exchange

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.