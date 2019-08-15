JC Penney reports mixed second-quarter results as sales decline at a faster-than-expected pace

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, GE, Tapestry,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

GE shares drop after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos raises...

GE says in a statement that Madoff whistleblower's allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

Marketsread more

Read the full report from the Madoff whistleblower on GE

Whistleblower Harry Markopolos released a new report about General Electric, saying the company is using some of the same accounting tricks as Enron.

Financeread more

China softens stance on trade after saying it has to take...

"We hope the U.S. side will meet China half-way, and implement the consensus reached by the two leaders during their meeting in Osaka," China's spokesperson at the foreign...

Politicsread more

Stocks set for strong open after China says it hopes to meet...

Stock futures posted strong gains Monday following indications that Chinese negotiators may be willing to compromise with the U.S. on trade.

Marketsread more

Bond market recession signal reflects US-China trade war damage:...

Stephen Roach, senior fellow at Yale, suggests the global problems are too big for the Federal Reserve to handle.

Trading Nationread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Alphabet, Levi Strauss,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

Investingread more

New York, Philadelphia business indexes show solid gains despite...

The Empire State manufacturing survey posted a 4.8 reading, while the Philadelphia business survey came in at 16.8, both well above expectations.

Economyread more

'The game had to called' — Friedman praises Trump for taking...

The Pulitzer Prize-winning foreign affairs columnist says tariffs were not the way to go, but China's trade practices need to be checked.

Politicsread more

US retail sales rose solidly in July in a sign of consumer...

U.S. consumers spent more at retail stores and restaurants in July.

Economyread more

Walmart CEO is 'encouraged' by support for stronger gun...

CEO Doug McMillon says Walmart wants to "strengthen our processes ... and create an even safer environment in our stores."

Retailread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Futures swing; 30-year yield hits historic lows; China threatens tariff countermeasures; Hong Kong unveils economic stimulus; Walmart shares surge on earnings

Marketsread more
Retail

JC Penney reports mixed second-quarter results as sales decline at a faster-than-expected pace

Jasmine Wu
Key Points
  • J.C. Penney turned in mixed second-quarter results. 
  • The company's sales were short of analysts' estimates and continue to erode. 
Shoppers sit outside of a J.C. Penney store at the Westfield Mall in Culver City, California.
Martina Albertazzi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

J.C. Penney on Thursday reported mixed second-quarter results that showed its sales are continuing to erode.

The department store chain reported a net loss of $48 million, or 15 cents a share, narrower than its loss of $101 million, or 32 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding one-time items, Penney lost 18 cents a share, compared to analysts' forecasts of a loss of 31 cents.

Despite the smaller loss, sales fell more than had been anticipated. Revenue for the quarter ending Aug. 3 fell 7.4% to $2.62 billion from $2.8 billion a year ago. That was slightly lower than analyst expectations of $2.69 billion.

Sales at Penney stores open for at least a year were down 9%, worse than an expected drop of 5.2% percent.

Last week, the company received notice that it was at risk of being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. Its stock fell below $1 on July 19 and has been trading below that level ever since. On Wednesday, it hit an all-time low of 53 cents. In trading before the market's open Thursday, shares were trading higher.

Penney is also burdened with around $4 billion in debt and has announced that it is working with advisors to restructure it.

While investors have been unsure whether CEO Jill Soltau, who was hired 10 months ago, can turn the 117-year-old company around, she continues to announce new initiatives. On Thursday, the company said it would partner with secondhand retailer ThredUp. On Wednesday, Macy's also announced a partnership with the company.

Since arriving at Penney, Soltau has announced plans to close 18 department stores, along with nine home and furniture stores in 2019. She also made the decision to get out of the appliance business, which it had previously heavily focused on.

Shares of the company have been down more than 45% since January, bringing it to a market value of about $181 million.