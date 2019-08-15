Mohamed El-Erian: Inverted yield curve recession signal is 'distorted' this time around

Skip Navigation
Trump, Navarro are the only officials in the White House blaming...

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."

Markets

Dow rebounds from worst day of 2019, Walmart shares lead gains

Stocks rose on Thursday as retail giant Walmart's strong result and positive economic data helped lift investor sentiment.

Markets

GE shares tank after Madoff whistleblower calls it a 'bigger...

GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

Markets

AOL held talks to buy YouTube, Facebook in 2006, ex-CEO reveals

Former AOL CEO Jon Miller revealed to CNBC that he held talks to acquire both YouTube and Facebook in 2006 but never got support from the Time Warner board to close the deals.

Technology

Utilities and these other stocks win when volatility strikes Wall...

Here are the top performing ETFs following spikes in volatility, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho.

Investing

China softens stance on trade after saying it has to take...

"We hope the U.S. side will meet China half-way, and implement the consensus reached by the two leaders during their meeting in Osaka," China's spokesperson at the foreign...

Politics

Ex-Time Warner CEO says he has doubts about strategy that led...

Jeff Bewkes, former CEO of Time Warner, sold his company to AT&T in a deal that closed last year. But Bewkes said in an exclusive CNBC interview that he believes vertical...

Technology

Israel bars Democrats Tlaib and Omar from visiting after Trump...

The decision came after President Donald Trump said Israel would be showing "great weakness" by allowing the two outspoken progressive lawmakers to visit the allied nation.

Politics

CEO of Cisco says state-owned enterprises in China shunned them

Chinese government-controlled enterprises are opting to work with local vendors rather than American-owned companies, says Cisco Systems CEO Chuck Robbins.

Technology

Walmart just showed it's being even more aggressive to take on...

Walmart's latest quarterly earnings report just revealed how the biggest retailer in the world is being even more aggressive to take on Amazon.

Retail

Luxury automakers from Bugatti to Pagani to debut new cars at...

More than a dozen different luxury brands, including Acura, BMW, Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz and Pininfarina, are showing off their latest concept and production models at Pebble...

Autos

Tapestry shares plunge as Kate Spade weakness prompts lower...

Shares of Tapestry are sliding after the luxury apparel company missed revenue estimates in its quarterly report.

Retail
Markets

Mohamed El-Erian: Inverted yield curve recession signal is 'distorted' this time around

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Key Points
  • "The bond market is distorted ... by what's happening outside the U.S.," says the Allianz chief economic advisor.
  • "If you live in an interconnected world, you have no choice but to import the effect of negative policy rates in Europe," he explains.
  • "That is going to distort our yield curve. And it's going to weaken the traditional signalling mechanism" for a U.S. recession, he argues.
VIDEO7:3107:31
Allianz's El-Erian: Inverted yield curve recession signal distorted this time
Squawk Box

Mohamed El-Erian, the well-known economist for Allianz who used to run investment giant Pimco, told CNBC on Thursday the inverted yield curve recession signal that made all the headlines this week might not be as reliable as it has been in the past.

"The bond market is distorted. It is distorted by what's happening outside the U.S.," said El-Erian on "Squawk Box." "If you live in an interconnected world, you have no choice but to import the effect of negative policy rates in Europe."

On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield inverted, and briefly went lower than the 2-year yield for the first time since before the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent Great recession. Such a move has preceded every U.S. recession over the past 50 years, but a recession does not materialize on average for nearly two years.

El-Erian argued the U.S. should not have such low policy interest rates from the Federal Reserve or market rates in the bond market because the U.S. economic data are not pointing to a recession. But as he said Wednesday, the Fed has "no choice" but to cut rates again at its September policy meeting. Central bankers reduced rates at last month's gathering after hiking the cost of borrowing money four times in 2018.

"There are two realities," the chief economic advisor at Allianz explained on CNBC on Thursday.

The European Central Bank has negative rates and it's going to take them lower, he predicted.

"And it's going to restart QE," or quantitative easing, which is an accommodative measure that would involve the ECB buying government bonds from eurozone countries to further boost lending and stoke inflation.

"So all that is going to distort our yield curve. And it's going to weaken the traditional signalling mechanism" for a U.S. recession, El-Erian said.

In an interview Wednesday, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen made similar comments regarding the yield curve, saying traders and investors may be wrong this time around to trust it as a recession indicator.

"The reason for that is there are a number of factors other than market expectations about the future path of interest rates that are pushing down long-term yields," Yellen told Fox Business.

Yellen also said she does not think the U.S. is headed into a recession. "I think the U.S. economy has enough strength to avoid that, but the odds have clearly risen and they're higher than I'm frankly comfortable with."

