'The game had to called' — NYT's Thomas Friedman praises Trump for taking China trade action

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
GE says in a statement that Madoff whistleblower's allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."Marketsread more
Whistleblower Harry Markopolos released a new report about General Electric, saying the company is using some of the same accounting tricks as Enron.Financeread more
"We hope the U.S. side will meet China half-way, and implement the consensus reached by the two leaders during their meeting in Osaka," China's spokesperson at the foreign...Politicsread more
Stock futures posted strong gains Monday following indications that Chinese negotiators may be willing to compromise with the U.S. on trade.Marketsread more
Stephen Roach, senior fellow at Yale, suggests the global problems are too big for the Federal Reserve to handle.Trading Nationread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on ThursdayInvestingread more
The Empire State manufacturing survey posted a 4.8 reading, while the Philadelphia business survey came in at 16.8, both well above expectations.Economyread more
The Pulitzer Prize-winning foreign affairs columnist says tariffs were not the way to go, but China's trade practices need to be checked.Politicsread more
U.S. consumers spent more at retail stores and restaurants in July.Economyread more
CEO Doug McMillon says Walmart wants to "strengthen our processes ... and create an even safer environment in our stores."Retailread more
New York Times foreign affairs columnist Thomas Friedman on Thursday praised the Trump administration for taking action against China on trade, though he said he never thought a tariff strategy was the right move.
"My feeling was the president was right," Friedman said on CNBC's "Squawk Box. " "The structure of U.S.-China trade had changed and the game had to be called, in this sense."
China went from being a low-income nation to middle-income through hard work and "non-reciprocal trade arrangements" such forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft, said Friedman, the three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and best-selling author.
"If we use that from poverty-to-middle-income to grow from middle-income to high-income, all of the partners would be crazy," he added. "I was a fan of getting tough."
Friedman said he was a proponent of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the free trade agreement that would have aligned economies across the world with the U.S., as a way to counteract China's trade tactics. TPP was initiated by Republican former President George W. Bush, and negotiated and finalized by Democratic former President Barack Obama.
However, President Donald Trump, whose GOP campaign in 2016 for the White House sought to kill the deal, pulled the U.S. out shortly after he was inaugurated. He decided later to go after China through the use of tariffs
Earlier this month, Washington said it would impose duties on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports, starting Sept. 1, though some items on the list will see delays on tariffs until mid-December. Beijing early Thursday said it would take tariff countermeasures, but later said it hopes to "meet the U.S. halfway" on trade issues.
"I wish there was a better strategy," Friedman said. "You see the pain being inflicted on both societies. I just don't see how this is going to come to resolution."