Southwest expands Hawaii flights with $99 fares as tourists flock to the islands

Trump, Navarro are only officials in White House blaming Fed for...

The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."

Dow gives up gains, turns negative in volatile trading

Stocks gave up earlier gains on Thursday, struggling to rebound from the deep losses in the previous session.

GE shares tank after Madoff whistleblower calls it a 'bigger...

GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."

AOL held talks to buy YouTube, Facebook in 2006, ex-CEO reveals

Former AOL CEO Jon Miller revealed to CNBC that he held talks to acquire both YouTube and Facebook in 2006 but never got support from the Time Warner board to close the deals.

The economy looks nowhere near as bad as the bond market predicts

By any number of measures, the U.S. economy is outshining the depressed picture the bond market has been painting of U.S. growth, and a big part of it is the resilient...

Gun control groups spend $2 million on ads since mass shootings

Gun control advocacy groups are ramping up their digital outreach in the wake of mass shootings. They've spent over $2 million on digital and TV ads, calling out members of...

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper drops out of 2020...

Colorado Democrats have been urging Hickenlooper to join the state's U.S. Senate race, where Democrats are attempting to unseat Republican incumbent Cory Gardner.

A recession may not happen, despite the yield curve inversion

Wall Street strategists say the yield curve inversion doesn't mean a sign of a recession is coming.

Web security company Cloudflare files to go public

Cloudflare has been at the center of controversies. Now it's looking to capitalize on having such a major user base.

Utilities and these other stocks win when volatility strikes Wall...

Here are the top performing ETFs following spikes in volatility, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho.

Trump hits the 2020 trail in New Hampshire as an old ally...

President Donald Trump heads to Manchester, New Hampshire, for a rally Thursday as he tries to win the state he narrowly lost in 2016.

Avoid 3 errors that could dent your college financial aid

Oct. 1 — the day when your college-age child can start applying for loans and grants to pay for school — is around the corner. Be sure to avoid these three common blunders...

Airlines

Southwest expands Hawaii flights with $99 fares as tourists flock to the islands

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • Southwest will add inter-island Hawaii service and new flights from the West Coast to the islands.
  • Competitor Hawaiian Airlines' shares fell more than 2% after the announcement.
  • Southwest is focusing on lucrative leisure markets like Hawaii as it grapples with the Boeing 737 Max grounding.
A Southwest Airlines jet.
Scott Olson | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Southwest Airlines is expanding its footprint in Hawaii as the carrier grapples with the fallout from the grounded Boeing 737 by courting tourists with low fares from the West Coast.

Starting in January 2020, Southwest will offer a daily flight between Sacramento and Honolulu and twice-weekly flights between each Oakland and San Jose, Calif. to Kona and Lihue between late January and early March. The airline also announced a one-day sale of $99 one-way flights for the routes to try to get travelers on board and said it would expand flying between the islands.

Shares of Hawaiian Airlines parent were down more than 2% after Southwest's announcement. The additional flights would increase Southwest's daily flights between California and Hawaii from 12 to 18 and more than double its inter-island flights to 34 a day.

Southwest debuted Hawaii service in March, shortly after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crashed, grounding the type of plane worldwide. The biggest U.S. Max customer, Southwest has removed the plane from its schedules until the beginning of next year — canceling thousands of flights and rejiggering its routes as a result.

Last month, the Dallas-based airline said it would pull out of Newark Liberty International Airport, where flights were less profitable and increase flying to Hawaii.

Southwest's move comes as Hawaii has grown more popular with tourists.

Hawaii took in 5.1 million visitors by air in the first half of the year, a 4% increase from the first six months of 2018, according to state statistics.

