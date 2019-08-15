Wall Street strategists tell clients the yield curve inversion is not necessarily signaling a recession

Some strategists say the recent yield- curve inversion may not be a sign of recession, or at least not an imminent one, and that this time might be different.

On early Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury dipped below the 2-year rate, an inversion that signals what many economist and strategists widely believe to be a negative economic sign and recession indicator. The last time investors had to contend with an inversion like this was 2005.

Some strategists, however, pointed to the strong retail sales report out on Thursday morning as a sign that things may not be as bad as they seem.

"This is not what a recession looks like. We know. We checked it. The rule of thumb for recession is three consecutive months of declining retail sales, " MUFG Managing Director and Chief Economist Chris Rupkey said in an email.

"Instead, retail sales are soaring with sales jumping 0.7% in July and non-auto retail sales up 1.0%," he said.

One analyst said that Wednesday's brief inversion is not indicative of anything and that the fear mongering needs to stop.

"The yield curve matters when it inverts over a several-week, if several-month, time period. We had an interday inversion. In 1998, we had a 27-day inversion," BMO Chief Investment Strategist Brian Belski said on CNBC's Fast Money Halftime Report.

"Just because everyone thinks we're going to have a recession doesn't mean we're going to have one. Saying we're going to have a recession is saying the sun is going to come up tomorrow. Of course we're going to have a recession at some point," he added.

Other strategists agreed that investors are jumping to conclusions too quickly.

"Bond yields signal recession risk, we say not so fast," UBS said in a note to clients.

The firm said there are many other factors to consider not just the inversion itself.

"Instead, its signal about the health of the economy is what matters, and it is not as negative as some investors fear," they said.

"The length of time the yield curve is inverted, and how much is inverted, matter. If Fed rate cuts successfully steepen the curve comfortably into positive territory, this brief curve inversion may be a premature recession signal."

