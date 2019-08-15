After El Paso massacre, Walmart CEO is 'encouraged' by support for stronger background checks for gun buyers

People pay their respects at the makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 6, 2019.

In the wake of deadly shootings at two Walmarts, CEO Doug McMillon said Thursday the retailer will take additional actions to "strengthen our processes, improve our technology and create an even safer environment in our stores."

McMillon made his comments in Walmart's second-quarter earnings report, which was issued 12 days after the Aug. 3 mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, store in which 22 people died. On July 30, a disgruntled employee allegedly shot two people to death at a Walmart in Mississippi.

Walmart, which says it has a 2% share of the U.S. gun market, has been under pressure to make changes to its policies in the wake of these shootings.

"We're encouraged that broad support is emerging to strengthen background checks and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger," McMillon said. But the company didn't announce any new restrictions on Thursday.

The CEO added there should be a debate about whether or not an assault weapons ban would even be effective in keeping these weapons out of the hands of mass murderers. "We must also do more to understand the root causes that lead to this type of violent behavior," he said.

Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove said last week about half of its 4,700 U.S. locations sell guns, with more selling ammunition. But Hargrove said there were no plans for Walmart to change its firearms policies.

Walmart did say it would remove displays of violent video games.

Here's McMillon's full statement: