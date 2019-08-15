China fixes its daily yuan midpoint at 7.0268 — weaker than expected

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped the 10-year rate, a so-called yield curve inversion that has been a precursor to past recessions.US Marketsread more
Trump hammers the Fed and says "China is not our problem" as the U.S. stock market drops on growing fears of an economic downturn.Politicsread more
Microsoft founder Bill Gates spoke more than once with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of child sex trafficking, to discuss ways to increase philanthropic...Politicsread more
China needs to take power away from Hong Kong's tycoons and fix its property market, according to a widely followed economist.China Economyread more
President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday suggested a "personal meeting" with China's President Xi over the ongoing Hong Kong crisis.Politicsread more
Housing market analyst Ivy Zelman, known for predicting the 2005 housing peak and the 2012 housing bottom, spoke to CNBC's Power Lunch on Wednesday.Real Estateread more
With markets reeling from recession fears, the world is watching the so far resilient U.S. consumer, now in the strongest position since before the financial crisis.Market Insiderread more
The stock market has done something so unusual this week that it only happened 19 times in the past 30 years.Marketsread more
The Vision Fund said it completed a $110 million investment in Swiss start-up Energy Vault, which creates renewable energy storage products.Technologyread more
Cisco beat in its key Infrastructure Platforms segment, but the company's guidance for the next quarter came in below the levels analysts were anticipating.Technologyread more
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital took a new stake in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.Hedge Fundsread more
China's official midpoint reference for the yuan was set at 7.0268 per the U.S. dollar on Thursday — stronger than Wednesday's fixing, but it was weaker than what analysts had forecast.
Analysts were predicting the midpoint to be set at 7.0236 per dollar, according to Reuters estimates.
It was the sixth consecutive session where the People's Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the midpoint at a level weaker than the psychologically important 7-yuan-per-dollar mark.
The onshore yuan last traded at 7.0250. On Thursday morning around 9.24 a.m. HK/SIN, the offshore yuan traded at 7.0518 against the dollar, weakening again after the yuan rebounded overnight on Tuesday — with U.S. President Donald Trump backing off on China tariffs.
The yuan depreciated past 7 per dollar last week for the first time since the global financial crisis of 2008, which prompted the U.S. Treasury Department to designate China as a currency manipulator.
Trump has repeatedly complained that a cheaper yuan will give China a trade advantage as it makes Chinese exports more attractive in international markets.
The PBOC lets the currency's spot rate trade with a range of 2% above or below the day's official midpoint fix and this is known as the onshore yuan. The less restrictive exchange rate used outside mainland China is known as the offshore yuan.
Investors usually look at the difference between the onshore and offshore exchange rates to determine if the Chinese central bank is manipulating the yuan.