"Recessions are always inevitable, the only question is: 'When?'," says Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates.US Economyread more
Economists ratcheted up their GDP forecasts for the third quarter to a median 2.1% on Thursday.Bondsread more
Earlier, Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos called the conglomerate "a bigger fraud than Enron."Marketsread more
Several technology companies have been building up chip-development capabilities. For Jensen Huang, most of them are not yet at any meaningful size.Technologyread more
Hong Kong's protesters are using social media in a way demonstrating an increased understanding of cybersecurity and how to effectively communicate with the medium.Social Mediaread more
Stocks in Asia were mostly lower Friday morning as investors watched yields on longer duration U.S. Treasurys.Asia Marketsread more
GE says the allegations of fraud are "entirely false and misleading."Marketsread more
The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after interest rates on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys inverted.Bondsread more
The president has criticized his central bank chief sharply, but stepped it up in recent days when he labeled the Fed leader "clueless Jay Powell."Marketsread more
The FBI and a Justice Department watchdog are continuing to probe the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.Politicsread more
The real estate developer-turned-president has reportedly asked his advisers about a potential purchase on multiple occasions.World Politicsread more
The U.S. economy is taking a turn for the worse and there's a 40% chance America could experience a recession before the 2020 presidential election, according to Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates.
"Recessions are always inevitable, the only question is: 'When?'," Dalio told CNBC's "Managing Asia" in Singapore.
"I think that in the next two years, let's say prior to the next election, there's probably a 40% chance of a recession," he added.
Fears of a looming recession in the U.S. were heightened after a closely watched indicator flashed a warning signal: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note briefly broke below the 2-year rate early Wednesday. That bond market phenomenon has been a reliable early indicator for economic recessions in the past.
That's coming at a time when an ongoing fight between the U.S. and China threatens global trading activity and pushes back investment decisions among businesses.
Some economies are already on the verge of a recession. Gross domestic product in Germany — Europe's largest economy — shrank by 0.1% in the April-to-June period compared to the previous quarter. In Asia, Singapore — a major financial center — also reported economic contraction in the second-quarter of this year.
An economic slowdown globally will prompt central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, to ease monetary policies even further, said Dalio. But cutting interest rates this late into the economic cycle may not be effective in stimulating the economy, he added.
If that happens, economies around the world will likely resort to weakening their currencies to boost growth, he said. A weaker currency makes exports relatively cheaper and, in some cases, benefits financial markets.
"So, I think we are entering an environment that, over the next three years, you will see more currency wars. And whether there are overt interventions or whether their monetary policies that produce that," said Dalio.